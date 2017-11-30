Seattle Seahawks Roster, Injury News 2017: Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor Out for the Season Due to Neck Injuries

(Photo: Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff football game at CenturyLink Field, Jan. 10, 2015.

Seattle Seahawks fans won't see Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor on the field again this season as they continue to deal with their respective neck injuries.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that both players were likely going to miss the rest of the season because of their injuries.

Avril had disc-related surgery on Tuesday to repair the damage on his neck and Carroll said it went well during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Pro Bowl defensive end injured his neck while he was trying to make a tackle on quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the Seahawks' week four game against the Indianapolis Colts. He hasn't played since and many have speculated that his career might be over because of the seriousness of the injury.

However, Carroll doesn't like to speculate and he said he would leave it to Avril to address his future.

"Who knows? I don't know what the future holds. Guys do come back from that surgery, sometimes. And sometimes they don't. It just depends," Carroll stated, via the News Tribune.

"I know you guys want more on all that stuff. But I'm just trying to respect their situations as much as I can and to give you a little bit," he added.

Avril is on the road to recovery, but Chancellor is still weighing his options and he still hasn't decided if he's going to go under the knife as well.

"Really, I'm trying to be very respectful of Kam and let him kind of call the shots as far as what's known and all that kind of stuff, and how he wants to talk about it," Carroll said, according to the News Tribune.

The four-time Pro Bowl strong safety hurt his neck while he was tackling Andre Ellington during the Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 9.