Second Protestant church leader assassinated in Colombia

A second Protestant church leader was assassinated in Colombia, marking another deadly attack on Christian ministry in the region. The victim was shot multiple times after leading a religious service.

Iván García, a 28-year-old Protestant church leader, was fatally shot six times, including twice in the head, after leading a religious service in northern Colombia last Wednesday, the U.K.-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide reported Tuesday.

The attack occurred as García, his 14-year-old stepdaughter, and six others walked along a rural, unlit road following a spiritual celebration at the People of God Christian Vision Church.

García and his group were ambushed by two individuals on a motorcycle who dismounted and opened fire. The assailants fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

A woman accompanying García was also injured when a bullet struck her arm.

Pastor Karen Nierles, García’s wife and the leader of the New Rebirth in Christ Church in Garital, Magdalena Department, said García had been married to her for six months. She added that his active participation had significantly contributed to the church’s growth from seven to 30 committed members.

García was a former member of an illegal armed group before returning to his Christian faith, Nierles said. However, he had never disclosed receiving any threats or warnings prior to the attack.

“A few days ago, he told me that he was not afraid to teach the Bible, that he had a new life. He told me, ‘For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain,’” Nierles was quoted as saying.

Pastor Yimys Peñalosa, leader of the Church of Revival and Fire for the Nations, Under His Glory denomination — which includes Pastor Nierles’ church — said that about a month before the assassination, García and Nierles heard two gunshots as they were leaving García’s workplace. They quickly returned home but did not perceive the incident as a direct threat.

García’s funeral took place last Saturday in Zulia Department, where he was raised and where his mother resides.

García’s murder marks the second targeted assassination of a Protestant Christian leader in northern Colombia within two weeks. On Dec. 29, 2024, Pastor Marlon Lora, along with his wife, Yurlay Rincon, and adult daughter, Ángela, were killed when hitmen opened fire on them while they dined at a restaurant following a Sunday morning church service in Aguachica, Cesar Department.

The pastor’s son, Santiago, was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

“CSW grieves with the family and church community of Iván García. The nature of the attack on Mr. García, like the massacre two weeks ago of Pastor Marlon Lora and his entire family, indicate that these are premeditated, targeted assassinations,” said Anna Lee Stangl, director of Advocacy at CSW.

“Religious leaders have long been a target of illegal armed and criminal groups for many reasons, including the role many of them take up as peacemakers and their willingness to use their influence in their communities to encourage others to reject participation in violent and criminal activities,” she added.

CSW demanded that the Colombian government take immediate action “to reverse changes to Decree 1066.”

The decree is among several legal instruments through which the government is required to implement and provide specific protective security measures to high-risk individuals, communities and organizations. In 2023, the government amended the legislation, removing religious leaders from the category of high-risk individuals eligible for protection programs.

Last October, Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office reported an increase in violations of religious freedom rights by 31% between 2023 and 2024, which included “discriminatory treatment towards churches and religious denominations, as well as death threats against religious leaders and authorities.” Death threats increased by 50% between 2023 and 2024.

Colombia ranks as the 34th worst country in the world when it comes to Christian persecution, according to Open Doors International’s World Watch List.