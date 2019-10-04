Selah releases ‘Jesus Is King’ ahead of album spotlighting importance of God’s Word

Award-winning trio Selah released a new single, “Jesus Is King,” leading up to their forthcoming album, Firm Foundation, which serves to remind this generation of the importance of God’s Word.

Not to be confused with the reported upcoming album from Kanye West of the same name, Selah’s single, “Jesus Is King,” was written by Chad Mattson, Jon Lowry, and Joshua Silverberg.

“‘Jesus Is King’ was penned by the guys from Unspoken. It’s probably the most straight-up pop song we have ever recorded,” Selah frontman Todd Smith told The Christain Post on Thursday.

“The message is simple and to the point,” he said, pointing to the single’s lyrics.

“Over the fears that we’re facing/Over the prayers we’re praying/We know, we know Jesus Is King/Over The war that is raging/Every step that we’re taking/We know, we know Jesus Is King,” the lyrics read.

Smith and his bandmates, Amy Perry and Allan Hall, have had a very successful career as a worship trio. This summer, they signed with new management and secured a new record deal with Integrity Music, which resulted in their upcoming album, Firm Foundation, coming Nov 1.

“Firm Foundation was never supposed to happen. Not the album, nor the song. We were working on new music when our manager Marcus Rixon (Rixon Entertainment Group) met up with Greg Bays and Adrian Thompson at Integrity Music. After that lunch, we had an offer and two months to write and record music,” Smith explained.

“Eleven tracks and three producers (Jason Kyle, Brent Milligan, and Chris Bevins) later we turned the album in this August!”

The new album features songs written by all three members, including "Let the Saints Sing," and a variety of musical styles such as the Americana track, "Always Gonna Be," and the modern hymn, "Yet Not I, but Through Christ in Me," among others.

“It’s Selah’s first project with Integrity Music and probably our most diverse stylistically," Smith described.

The singer hopes the album “encourages people in their walk — that it draws them closer to Jesus and that it draws people who have not believed in Him yet to put their trust in Him.”

The devoted father and husband said Selah hopes their new music will point people back to the truth of God’s Word.

“So many voices are saying ‘you are your own truth.’ Standing before Pilate, Jesus claimed that He was the Truth. We are restating that claim,” Smith said. “In an age where people are relying on influencers to tell them what to believe or getting spiritual quotes in 140 characters, we want to remind them that Scripture holds the answers.”

“We have more access to the Word of God, and yet in many ways, we are the most biblically illiterate and ignorant generation there has ever been. I put myself at the top of the list."

“Firm Foundation summarizes the whole album, and hopefully reminds anyone listening that Jesus is our firmest foundation,” he concluded of the title track.

Firm Foundation is now available for preorder.