Fmr. Democratic staffer who filmed gay sex in Senate hearing room won't face charges: Capitol Police

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in their investigation into a viral video that appeared to show a former Democratic staffer having gay sex in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room.

"For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13," the USCP said in a statement.

"After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed," the USCP continued.

Noting that the hearing room was closed to the public when the sex act took place, the USCP said the congressional staffer involved had access, but that "the two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met."

"The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light," the USCP added.

The USCP were apparently referring to Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, a former staffer of Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who recorded himself having gay sex on the dais in Hart 216 in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

The Spectator World first reported and The Daily Caller first published the graphic, eight-second video on Dec. 15.

The video leaked after being "shared in a private group for gay men in politics," according to The Daily Caller, which did not report Maese-Czeropski's name, but whose identity later emerged on social media.

Maese-Czeropski released a statement on LinkedIn hours after the story broke, implying that he was the victim and was being "attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda."

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement [sic], I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” he wrote.

Though they never confirmed Maese-Czeropski's identity, Cardin's office confirmed to Politico the next day that he was no longer employed in the U.S. Senate.

Maese-Czeropski had made other explicit posts on social media, according to The Post Millennial, and briefly appeared in a 2020 campaign video with President Joe Biden before being photographed with him later that year.

The USCP's announcement was met with backlash from some users on X, who contrasted Maese-Czeropski's treatment with Hunter Biden or the Jan. 6 protesters.

"While many view Congress as an often obscene display, it appears that the line between porn and politics is not found in the criminal code," law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley tweeted.

"How many people are in jail for just stepping foot on capitol grounds?!?!?" tweeted former GOP congressional candidate Graham Allen. "Adam filmed hardcore [porn] in the senate chambers and will NOT be charged by capitol police. This is outrageous."

"No charges for cocaine in the White House. No charges for filming gay sex in a Senate hearing room," political columnist Moshe Hill tweeted. "Remember this is the Party that vowed to bring decency and dignity back to Washington after some mean tweets."

The room where the pornographic video was filmed has served as the location for multiple U.S. Supreme Court justice confirmation hearings and other historic congressional hearings, including the 9/11 Commission and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony about then-President Donald Trump in 2017.