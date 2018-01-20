'Sex and the City 3' News: Sarah Jessica Parker Has 'Absolutely No Idea' About Film's Future

REUTERS/Kieran Doherty FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon pose for photographers at the premiere of their film "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010.

The future of "Sex and the City 3" remains up in the air, and not even the franchise's star knows whether the film will get off the ground.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who gave life to the character of Carrie Bradshaw, recently appeared as a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where she was asked about the status of "Sex and the City 3." It can be recalled that the drama over the third film started when Parker revealed that it would not be moving forward. Rumors then started circulating that the movie got axed because actress Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not want to return.

In her interview, Parker was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres on the possibility of doing "Sex and the City 3" without Cattrall.

"I think there's a period of grief. A mourning process," the actress said, before continuing with a joke about the host assuming the role. "And then perhaps we'll be able to consider, say, for instance, you playing Samantha."

Recasting the role of Samantha is not an entirely ridiculous notion, though. In October, while appearing on ITV's "Piers Morgan's Life Stories," Cattrall herself suggested getting another actress to portray the part.

"Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones," she said.

But, when pressed about the status of "Sex and the City 3," Parker admitted to DeGeneres that she is truly in the dark. However, she is not completely shutting the door on potentially pushing through with the film.

"I don't know. Last week I said no. Because the reality is, it's a brutal companion," she said. "But I feel like maybe—I don't know. I just got to make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows? Perhaps we'll find a way. Right now, I don't know."

