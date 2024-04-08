Home News Shake Shack offers free chicken sandwiches on Sundays in an apparent jab at Chick-fil-A

Fast food chain Shake Shack is offering free Chicken Shack sandwiches every Sunday this month in an apparent jab at Chick-fil-A, known for closing on Sundays to allow employees time for rest and worship.

Shake Shack's April promotion requires a minimum purchase of $10 and features a sandwich described as a crispy, white-meat chicken breast with pickles, lettuce and mayo. The company states that its employees "pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week."

"And what makes our Chicken Shack even better, is that it's made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days," the announcement on the Shake Shack website reads, a reference to the recent news that Chick-fil-A is shifting away from its "No Antibiotics Ever" policy.

Shake Shack's campaign is seen as a strategic move to capitalize on Chick-fil-A being closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A's closure on Sundays is rooted in its founder Truett Cathy's decision to allow employees time for rest and worship. This policy has been a distinctive aspect of Chick-fil-A's brand identity, aligning with its corporate purpose: "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."

Shake Shack's website boasts of its alleged superior taste and health-conscious preparation, available seven days a week.

Previously committed to serving only antibiotic-free chicken, Chick-fil-A announced a policy change to use poultry that avoids antibiotics important to human medicine, citing supply chain efficiency and quality concerns. The company said the change was to "maintain supply of the high-quality chicken."

"As we looked to the future, the availability of high-quality chicken that meets our rigid standards became a concern," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in an earlier statement shared with media outlets. "This change enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken, but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver."

Shake Shack's marketing materials include a photo of the Chicken Shack sandwich with the caption "Eat more antibiotic-free chicken," and a dig at Chick-fil-A's famous "Eat Mor Chikin" slogan.