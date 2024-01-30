Home News Chick-fil-A limited time menu items back by popular demand. Hint: tropical.

It’s cold right now (at least for most of us), but nothing is stopping you from bringing a little tropical sunshine into your day. Chick-fil-A is offering a tropical twist to its favorite drink menus with limited-time Mango Passion Sunjoy, Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

Take your favorite freshly squeezed lemonade or freshly brewed ice tea and add in a “bright and sunny outlook” to start the year, enthuses the chicken sandwich chain.

You may be asking why mango and passion fruit drinks in January, and it beats me. What I do know is mangoes and passion fruit need tropical climates and they are only grown in Florida, California, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico in the US. Florida is serving up 60s to 70s F temperature this week, and I’ll trade that for my current 40 F any day.

This isn’t the first time that the Mango Passion drink family made an appearance on Chick-fil-A’s menu. Some of you may recall that back in 2020 these drinks were introduced and now they are back by customers’ popular demand.

“We’re seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu & packaging, in a statement. “We’re excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!”

And who can forget the Cloudberry Sunjoy – half lemonade, half ice tea, and flavors cloudberry and cherry blossom back in spring 2022.

Chick-fil-A is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, with more than 3,000 chains. The chain was ranked No. 1 for customer satisfaction for the ninth year in a row in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index.