'Show Me Your Glory' blends supernatural encounters, theology to address human suffering

In the new documentary “Show Me Your Glory,” Eric and Kameron Swithin confront one of humanity’s oldest and most painful questions head-on: If God is good, why is there so much suffering in the world?

Arriving in theaters nationwide in May, “Show Me Your Glory” weaves together eight true stories of supernatural encounters in the midst of profound pain, while also engaging some of the foremost voices in theology and apologetics, including Sean McDowell, Greg Koukl and Craig Keener, to explore the philosophical and spiritual implications of suffering.

Produced by Abba Heart Films and entirely donor-funded, the project seeks not to explain away pain, but to reveal God’s glory in the middle of it.

For Eric Swithin, a combat veteran who served four years in the United States Marine Corps, the project was two decades in the making and follows his 2023 project, “The Fatherless Epidemic.”

“It’s been a work in progress for almost 20 years,” he told The Christian Post. “When I was a United States Marine serving in Iraq, I came back and had a crisis of faith. What I had seen and what I had done over there just did not jive with my faith in God.”

The breaking point came shortly after he returned home, when the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami killed more than 250,000 people. “It exacerbated my crisis of faith,” he recalled. “So I needed answers. As a Christian, I needed to dive deeply into what we call in philosophy the problem of evil.”

This lifelong search eventually found its outlet not just in academic study — Eric is completing a doctoral program focused on these questions — but in storytelling.

During a time of personal devotion, he said he felt an unmistakable call to make a film that would explore the intersection of human suffering and the supernatural.

What made the calling even more compelling was that his wife, Kameron, received the same stirring in her spirit.

“When we hear the same thing, it’s usually green light time, it’s time to do it,” Eric said.

For Kameron, the documentary was an extension of the couple’s shared calling to ministry. “First and foremost, Eric and I are ministers,” she explained. “Every day, we wake up and we say, ‘OK God, who do you want us to love on today?’ And what we see in ministry is people truly struggling to understand how God loves them. They’re in the pit of despair, and they say, ‘OK, you keep telling me that God loves me, but I don’t believe you.’”

“God said, ‘You’ve been preaching the Bible to these people for a very long time. Now I want you to show them.’”

The film does just that through stories of miraculous healing, divine encounters and people who responded with extraordinary faith when their prayers for healing were never answered.

“We break it down into three categories,” Eric said. “Supernatural healings, supernatural encounters, and those that responded supernaturally when they didn’t get the miracle they prayed for.”

Creating the film was also deeply cathartic for the couple, particularly Eric, who lost his father to cancer during its production. “Seeing all this type of suffering, especially as a minister, we see so much of it,” he said. “I’ve prayed for so many people to be healed, and they died. I’ve also prayed for a lot of people who received miraculous healing.”

“But what I can say, after 20 years of searching for answers, I’m not in a crisis of faith anymore," he continued. "I’ve learned to really trust God and trust His character even when I don’t have the answers.”

Eric quoted Jesus’ words to the doubting disciple Thomas: “Blessed are you who believe without seeing."

"But I like to add, blessed are you who believe without feeling," he said. "In the midst of agony, I’m like, ‘Man, this doesn’t make any sense.’ But now, I’m OK with the mystery. And this film really highlights what I have found in those 20 years of searching.”

The couple also penned a companion book, Show Me Your Glory, releasing May 13. While the film showcases eight stories, the book features 16, along with an in-depth theological and apologetic exploration of suffering.

“We do a really deep dive into understanding suffering,” Kameron said. “At the heart of the matter is the people. They are suffering, and they need answers.”

“We have evidence-based miracles in the film,” she added. “If you’re a saint, you’ll be encouraged. If you’re a seeker, you’re going to find some serious answers. If you’re a skeptic, you’re going to be really challenged to follow the evidence.”

Shot on a shoestring budget, with volunteer costume designers, church ladies cooking meals on set and Eric, himself, doubling as a stunt actor, the film is a true labor of love, the couple said.

“It should be a $5 million production,” Eric noted. “But it was made for a fraction of that. And 100 percent of the proceeds go toward ministry. Not 98 percent, but 100 percent to raise up missionaries for the darkest places on Earth and to end the fatherless epidemic through Christ-centered mentorship.”

Due to the hefty cost of music licensing, the couple also wrote two original songs — “Your Heart Bleeds” and “You Heal Me” — that appear in key moments of the film.

“God made it clear that we would have to write these two songs … I’m not a songwriter, but I begged God for help, and He literally put these songs into my mind,” Kameron said.

What unfolded on set during those musical scenes was something neither expected. “You’re not seeing actors act,” Eric said. “You’re seeing regular people — friends and family members — genuinely worshiping. There were two moments [when] we kept the cameras rolling, but we all sat there and wept. We literally wept because the power of God was in the room.”

Eric stressed the importance of “using logic and deduction” when tackling the relationship between God and suffering, adding: “Either you forfeit God’s sovereignty and say He’s not really in control … or you say God allowed it or did it. But either way, He’s culpable unless He has a morally sufficient reason.”

He pointed to the book of Job as a framework. “God doesn’t come up to Job and comfort him gently. He shows up in a whirlwind and says, ‘Brace yourself.’ He’s correcting Job. Why? Because Job couldn’t even begin to comprehend what God was doing.”

Kameron agreed, “We want to maintain that God is perfect, sovereign, all-powerful, all-good. But He is allowing things that are really ugly and hard to wrap our brains around. And it’s OK to not understand everything. He is worthy of our trust.”

The couple has seen firsthand how that trust produces fruit, not just personally, but globally.

“I just returned from Pakistan and was able to share the Gospel there and see hundreds of people come to know the Lord,” Eric shared. “The cost of being a Christian there is infinitely higher than here. And yet, they are hungry for God.”

That same transformative power showed up in his own father’s final days. “His dying breath, he said cancer was the greatest thing that ever happened to him,” Eric said. “Because he met God. He wouldn’t trade it.”

Pain, the duo stressed, can become a conduit for divine presence: “Suffering births the supernatural,” Eric said. “Would there be supernatural if there wasn’t human suffering? It’s in our darkest hour that we’re crying out to God for a miracle — and sometimes we get to see it.”

And even when the miracle doesn’t come in the form one hopes, Kameron emphasized, “We show [viewers] through all these testimonies … how God moved, even though their prayer was not answered the way they wanted it answered.”

“We’re excited to make God known,” Eric said. “To put His love on display and show the good that comes even from the pain.”