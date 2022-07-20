Sight & Sound to broadcast live performance of DAVID, ‘most famous king in Scripture’

Sight & Sound Theatres' production “David” will be available for fans to watch from anywhere in the world during a special live streaming event in September.

“DAVID-Live” will take audiences inside the biblical account of a young boy named David who killed a Philistine giant and later became the king of Israel.

“For nearly 50 years, people from all over the world have been coming to Sight & Sound to experience the Bible coming to life on stage,” said Katie Miller, Sight & Sound’s director of marketing & communications, in a statement to The Christian Post. “We are excited to once again bring the experience of live theater to audiences wherever they are in the world.”

The broadcast will also give viewers a 15-minute behind-the-scenes look at the production.

“The incredible story of ‘DAVID,’ the shepherd boy who would eventually become the most famous king in Scripture, is a story full of unexpected adventure,” Producer Ryan Miller added. “The production explores all of the complexities of his life, and how through his triumphs and failures he persevered as a man after God’s heart.”

“DAVID-Live” will be available to watch on Sight and Sound's new streaming platform sight-sound.tv. The streaming service was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns so that audiences could continue to experience live theater from their homes. The company’s first-ever live broadcast was “QUEEN ESTHER—Live,” followed by “JESUS-Live” during Easter last year.

In the newest production, David is portrayed as a "master poet, fearless warrior, anointed king, from still waters to shadowed valleys. David's ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals and Philistine soldiers. After unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, this passionate warrior will face the biggest battle of all: the one within himself," the show's synopsis says.

During CP's set visit at the company's Pennslyvania location, Miller shared his inspiration for the reenactment of David's life.

While reading the Bible, the producer realized that David “definitely had a different way of relating to the Lord that I haven't even really seen modeled and I know I don't have.”

“So trying to discover what that was, and then trying to bake it into a show was the goal, while still keeping all the fun, action-adventure, and big spectacular moments that people are also expecting,” Miller told CP.

The major theme displayed throughout the performance of “David” was his heart to seek the Lord and make right with God when he sinned. The storyline, his battles with Goliath and other giants, and his downfall with Bathsheba captivated the audience throughout the performance.

For more than four decades, Sight & Sound has provided biblically-based entertainment for over 25 million people at their locations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Branson, Missouri. In the last 10 years, the company has started filming its live shows to release on DVD. The production company also launched a streaming channel and announced its newest venture, Sight & Sound films.

“DAVID-Live” will be available to stream starting in September. Visit Sight & Sound for more details about "DAVID" and other productions.