University's 'Gay in a Manger' performance mocks Nativity, roils Christians

York St John’s University has been accused of discriminating against Christians by allowing the performance of a gay-themed Nativity play.

In the play, Jesus is described as the coming “King of the Gays,” while his parents are a lesbian couple named Mary and Jo. The play, called "A Gay in a Manger," is the work of the university LGBTQ network.

A preview of the play states, “Mary and Jo packed their pride flags and set off on the long journey to the best gay club this side of the Red Sea – Heaven. But when Queen Herod heard of the new King of the Gays, she began to plot for his downfall for only she could be the Queerest Icon in the Land.”

Christians on campus have described the play as not only blasphemous and offensive, but discriminatory, on the grounds that no such play would be allowed if it mocked the beliefs of Muslims.

Josiah Diamond, 21, a student and former Muslim, told The Telegraph, “This portrayal is not only blasphemous in a direct sense, but of a particular offensive and violating nature to adherents of the faith and openly opposing doctrine.”

He added: “There cannot be a distinction between religious groups and between the rights and privileges of differing religious groups. We are amazed that York St John supports such an approach. I am certain that you would not allow Muslims at the university to be so treated. I believe that you are discriminating against Christians.”

The university and the student union have said that no action would be taken to prevent the performance, arguing that it was a matter of artistic expression.

“We understand that it can be frustrating for students to face views and perspectives that do not reflect their own values or beliefs. However, freedom of speech within the law is a core principle of university activity. Following a thorough review, we have found no evidence that this event is unlawful or contravenes our legal duties," they said.

“The law rightly prohibits speech that incites violence, terrorism and hate, but does not prohibit speech that others may find upsetting or offensive. We are an inclusive university, welcoming students from all faiths and none. It is not our role to censor or stifle lawful expression when there is disagreement with the views being expressed.”

Donna Smith, CEO of the student union, refused to speculate on the “hypothetical scenario” of a similar play mocking Islamic beliefs and stated that “There is no differential treatment of religious groups.”

This article was originally published at Christian Today