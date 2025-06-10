Home News Simone Biles apologizes for making things 'personal' in social media spat with Riley Gaines

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has apologized to All-American swimmer Riley Gaines after criticizing her advocacy for women's sports on social media over the weekend.

In a Tuesday X post, Biles said that she has always believed "competitive equity & inclusivity" are essential in sports, saying that the current system "doesn't adequately balance these important principles." The Olympic medalist cited her frustration over this as the reason why her exchange with Gaines became heated. She apologized for making things "personal" with Gaines.

"These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don't have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women's sports," Biles wrote. "My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful."

"Individual athletes — especially kids — should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over," she continued. "I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful."

The debate between the two women kicked off after Biles called Gaines "truly sick" in a Friday X post after the latter highlighted the Champlin Park Rebels, a Minnesota high school softball team that had won a state championship.

Gaines had noted in a Friday X post that the Minnesota State High School League removed the ability for people to comment on a post announcing the team had won the championship, adding that this is likely because one of the softball players is a male who identifies as female.

Biles accused Gaines of bullying trans-identifying athletes, adding, "One thing [is] for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!" The gymnast also told Gaines to "[B]ully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male."

Gaines, who was forced to compete against trans-identifying athlete Lia (Will) Thomas during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, said that Biles' remarks were "so disappointing." In an episode of her "Gaines for Girls" podcast released this week, the women's sports advocate invited the gymnast to discuss the issue on the show or on some other platform.

Biles does not appear to have responded to Gaines before releasing a statement on her X page on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday X post, Gaines acknowledged the apology from Biles, adding that despite the heated exchange, Biles is "still the greatest female gymnast of all time."

"A couple of things. Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play sports," Gaines stated in her reply to Biles. "Competition, on the other hand, and by definition, is exclusive. So the idea of 'competitive equity' is nonsensical."

Gaines contends that male trans-identifying athletes are humiliating and harming girls by competing in women's sports, emphasizing that it's wrong to expect female athletes to remain silent. She also asserted that women's sports should not be used to force girls "to center the feelings and validation of men and boys."

"You can't have any empathy and compassion for the girls if you're ignoring when young men are harming or abusing them," Gaines wrote. "I am not ashamed to be a voice for the voiceless."

In an effort to build common ground, Gaines agreed with Biles that lawmakers and the leaders of athletic organizations should be held accountable, pointing to her lawsuit against the NCAA and support for President Donald Trump's executive order to protect women's sports.

Gaines, who was present at the signing of the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order earlier this year, noted that she didn't see Biles there, nor did she see the gymnast use her platform to uplift support efforts like Trump's order.

"I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes," the advocate stated. "Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had."