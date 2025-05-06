Home News Singer Adam Lambert cast as Judas in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' opposite bisexual female Jesus

Singer Adam Lambert will be playing Judas Iscariot in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar" this summer, according to a Monday post on the Los Angeles venue's Instagram.

Lambert, 43, who rose to fame during Season 8 of "American Idol" in 2009, made his Broadway stage debut last year as a cross-dressing Emcee in "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club," and will be starring in the classic Andrew Lloyd Weber musical at the Hollywood Bowl during its brief run from Aug. 1–3.

"For many Angelenos and concertgoers, the Hollywood Bowl is the premier summer destination for live music," LA Philharmonic President and CEO Kim Noltemy said of the show in a press release. "Each season, the LA Phil presents world-class artists in a truly one-of-a-kind setting, and this year is no exception."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Lambert, who in 2021 described his faith as "Aquarius," has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community after coming out as gay following his stint on "American Idol."

He claimed to have faced homophobia early in his career, especially after he kissed another man during a performance at the American Music Awards, which he said prompted scolding from the network and pushed him to be "as gay as I [expletive] can be," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lambert claimed in 2023 that young people had told him that his outspoken homosexuality — which included being "bicurious," according to a 2009 interview — encouraged them to be more open about being gay.

"Over the past few years, I keep meeting more and more young people that saw me when we were a kid on TV and they're like...'You helped me talk to my parents about being gay,'" he said.

Lambert's casting announcement comes months after it was announced that Cynthia Erivo, a bisexual black British actress best known for her role in "Wicked," was cast as Jesus. She previously portrayed Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of "Superstar" in 2020.

Erivo's casting drew criticism from some pastors such as John K. Amanchukwu Sr., who called it "blasphemy," while dismissing Erivo as "too bald, brown and bi[sexual]" to play Jesus.

A 1970 concept album with music by Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice, "Jesus Christ Superstar" debuted as an original musical on Broadway in 1971. A film adaptation followed in 1973.

The show, which is mainly from Judas' perspective, follows the final week of Christ's life, starting with the preparation for the Triumphal Entry and concluding with the Crucifixion.

Given its lack of a Resurrection, its sympathetic portrayal of Judas and its theologically questionable depiction of Jesus, critics have expressed disapproval of the musical since its creation.