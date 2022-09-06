Colton Dixon shares powerful message on faith, music and overcoming life’s struggles

Has there ever been a time in your life when you felt that everything was going so well that you just sort of cruised along thinking nothing would ever go wrong?

Perhaps it is a succession of job promotions and salary increases that are based on some innovative idea you came up with. Or maybe you are in a relationship that just seems perfect. You are the ideal complement for each other. You find you are finishing each other’s sentences and that you agree on absolutely everything. Everything you touch seems to turn to gold.

If you are in that position, we applaud you. But as most people will attest, such good fortune can be fleeting. And it is in these moments of struggle that God is often doing a work in you that will make you stronger, wiser and eventually more prosperous.

But learning to trust what can be a painful process often leads to many sleepless nights due to the fear and anxiety you are facing. This is something singer Colton Dixon knows all too well. Dixon is someone who has spent time on the highest peaks but has also walked through some of the deepest valleys.

Listen to Dixon tell his powerful story:

Just out of high school, Dixon auditioned and eventually became a Top-7 finalist on “American Idol,” one of the most successful and longest-running programs in television history. From there, he released three No. 1 contemporary Christian albums that were so successful his music has been streamed over 100 million times online. For Colton’s efforts, he was given two Dove Awards.

But then, Colton’s record label dropped him. This unexpected roadblock in his career created many questions and doubts. So many, in fact, he considered giving up on his music career altogether. Colton soon realized he had been taking God’s gifts for granted and he didn’t have an appreciation for what his future held.

Fortunately, his wife kept him in constant prayer and continually reminded him to trust God amid the uncertainty of his career.

Colton eventually signed a new record deal, and in 2020, released a new EP that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Christian charts. Plus, he recently had a guest spot on a new Pure Flix comedy series called “Live & Local.”

Colton joined “The Crossmap Podcast” to share his faith, life and what pulled him through his dark days after being dropped by his record label. Listen as he describes the “process” that prepared him for his acting debut and shares the story behind his latest song “Build a Boat.” He also discusses what it takes to win the coveted “Dundee Award”.

