'Sister Wives' News: Janelle Brown Talks About Challenges in Weight Loss Journey

Janelle Brown's weight-loss battle faced a major hurdle.

According to reports, the third "spiritual wife" of Kody Brown was trying to lose weight by eating healthy for a while. But her struggle to shed off her extra pounds had been challenged by the numerous special occasions in their family.

On her Instagram account, the 48-year-old reality star shared several photos of the Brown patriarch and some of their other family members who are celebrating their birthdays in January, including her sister wife Meri and Robyn's son Dayton. All the birthdays happen in the same week when she and Kody also commemorate their wedding anniversary.

While the post did not mention the number of cakes and food that were served during the birthday celebrations, it can be assumed that Janelle had a hard time resisting all the things that were served during the consecutive events.

In one of her latest post in her blog Strive with Janelle, the reality star admitted that she was having a hard time battling her food addiction especially when she is having a bad day.

According to Janelle, her addiction to food and all her other bad habits seemed to tempt her all the time. But even if she still has not learned how to deal with the temptations completely, she believed that awareness about it could be the first step to avoid giving in.

"When I have those feelings and thoughts and I take a minute to contemplate them, I become aware of them, I can gain power over them," she stated.

She also said that being aware of her feelings will help her prevent being in tricky situations. "Instead, I can own the feelings and try and take constructive action like reaching out to someone I trust and creating accountability to stay on track, getting up from my desk and walking around, going to the gym to even walk on the treadmill, whatever changes my landscape and quiets those thoughts."

