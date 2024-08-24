Home News 6 women detained, imprisoned amid Nicaragua’s crackdown on Christians

In Nicaragua, a systematic crackdown on Christians has led to the detention and imprisonment of six women over the past year, according to a persecution watchdog, which says these incidents, involving five Catholics and one Protestant, reveal a pattern of religious persecution under President Daniel Ortega’s regime.

Ortega, who secured a controversial fifth term in 2021, and his regime of the far-left Sandinista National Liberation Front, have been criticized for suppressing religious groups, opposition, journalists and activists for opposing human rights abuses. The regime arrests them under ambiguous national security laws and other charges.

María Asunción Salgado, a Catholic, was arrested on Oct. 7, 2023, while attending a service at Nuestra Señora de Asuncion parish in the Diocese of Estelí. She, along with two others, was detained for “religious belief, activity and association,” says the U.S.-based group International Christian Concern.

Similarly, Evelyn Guillén was taken into custody on Aug. 5, 2023, for her “religious activity and expression,” specifically after displaying a poster advocating for the release of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, an outspoken critic of the regime.

Alvarez, who was detained and later exiled to the Vatican, had been vocal about liberties being divine rights, a stance that led to his arrest. During her detention, Guillén has been denied medical treatment.

On Aug. 19, 2023, Adela Tercero and Gabriela Morales were arrested for allegedly spreading false information and “undermining national security.” Although these charges were eventually dropped, both were convicted of drug trafficking after allegedly being found with marijuana. Their affiliations with Jesuit educational institutions, known for their active role in anti-regime protests, seemingly made them targets.

Maricarmen Espinosa Segura, another detainee, was arrested in December 2023 on charges of money laundering, a common accusation used by the Ortega regime to imprison political opponents. She received a 10-year sentence and an $80 million fine on March 19, for her involvement with Puerta de la Montaña Ministry, part of the U.S.-based Mountain Gateway Christian group. The group, known for organizing large evangelical events, is viewed by the Nicaraguan government as a threat to its authority.

Marisela de Fátima Mejía Ruiz, associated with the same ministry, faced similar charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $80 million for money laundering.

Seven detained Catholic priests were recently exiled to Rome.

The clergy, detained by the National Police in the Diocese of Matagalpa under Bishop Álvarez, were held under house arrest and at the National Inter-Diocesan Seminary of Our Lady of Fátima before their expulsion. The exiled group includes senior diocese leaders Fathers René Vega Matamoros and Edgard Sacasa, who led the diocese following Bishop Álvarez's earlier exile.

The crackdown has not only affected individuals but also religious institutions.

The Nicaraguan government has also canceled the legal registration of 1,500 nonprofit organizations, including 695 religious groups spanning Catholic, Evangelical and Pentecostal denominations. The move, published in the government Gazette, La Gaceta, ostensibly targets organizations for failing to comply with financial reporting requirements, but is widely seen as a further clampdown on religious freedom.

Legal experts and activists within Nicaragua have condemned these actions.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has documented the increasing repression against religious communities in Nicaragua, noting threats and surveillance of church services. Ortega’s government has repeatedly been criticized for its heavy-handed tactics against opposition, including the suppression of protests and arbitrary detentions.