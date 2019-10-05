Skillet song ‘Legendary’ now WWE's 'Raw' theme song

World Wrestling Entertainment opened its Monday night show "Raw" with Christian rock band Skillet's song “Legendary” as its theme.

“TONIGHT! Our song ‘Legendary’ becomes an official theme song for @WWE’s #RAW!,” Skillet Tweeted Monday.

During the show, fans also got to watch a performance of Skillet singing their hit song on their YouTube channel.

As Skillet's music continues to cross over into mainstream markets the band’s frontman, John Cooper, is giving God the glory for their success.

The tune, which encourages listeners to make an impact in this life, includes a reference to the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 9:24. “While I'm alive, I'll push through the pain, I'll run for the prize,” Cooper sings.

WWE has also used the band’s songs “Monster” and “Hero” at pay-per-view events as well as in the video game "WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010."

The award-winning Christian band has seen a massive crossover success with their breakout single “Monster” that remains “one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time,” garnering 285 million global audio streams. The band’s ninth studio album, Unleashed, reached No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. It also reached No. 1 on Rock Radio.

In an interview with The Christian Post in August, Cooper shared his thoughts on the band's music crossing over into mainstream markets.

"God just decided to open certain doors, so in the end it's going to be about providence, I believe. People that maybe don't believe quite in that, they always say, ‘So why have you guys been successful for 20 years?' I just think that the authenticity of Skillet has really worked. I'm not saying that means other people haven't been authentic or whatever, I don't really know. For us, being willing to keep being ourselves was really important, so I think that authenticity is a big thing,” said Cooper, whose band just released their new album, Victorious.

The lead vocalist, bassist, and co-founder of Skillet said they have been advised many times by mainstream industry folks that they should quit talking about Jesus.

But Skillet has refused to compromise.

“There's a lot of Christian bands that cross over and whenever they're asked by secular outlets about their Christian music past, a lot of the Christian bands say, 'Oh no, we were never a Christian band.' As if people can't find out on Wikipedia,” Cooper said. “I would be like, 'Why are all the bands that I loved and supported crossing over? Why are they acting like they weren't a Christian band?' Remember where you came from. We got you there and you should be proud of it.”

Seeing the lack of conviction from some of his musical peers encouraged Cooper and his band to make a declaration of faith that they are adhering to.

“I just kind of said from the beginning, 'I'm never going to be embarrassed about being a Christian. Certainly never going to be embarrassed about being a Christian band. Never going to say, ‘Oh no, that's not really who we are, that's not me.' I'd rather not sell, because that's who I am,” he said.

Cooper believes Skillet’s non-Christian rock fans appreciate that they haven't conformed.

"Not a day goes by that we don't get comments on social media. Like, ‘I'm an atheist. I don't get the Jesus stuff, but I love that you guys talk about your faith,’” Cooper shared. “They're really into it, it's really strange, but I think in a strange way that it feels inclusive to them. I think that's a cool thing.”

“I'm not saying that I don't talk about Jesus, because I do. I'm very proud of my faith. So it all goes into the mix.”