Universal Studios in Orlando continues biggest Christian music outreach during a new season

Rock the Universe took Universal Orlando by storm at the top of February by hosting its beloved annual Christian concert series during a new season, just months after its September 2018 Christian concert series.

Universal Orlando Resort moved the fall event to winter, although the weather in Orlando was about 70 degrees during the Feb. 1-2 event. It was the first time the event took place in February and Universal believes it is a more favorable time for guests, due to weather and school schedules.

"Rock the Universe" offers Christian families a weekend filled with faith and worship at Universal Studios Florida, making it the only yearly amusement park Christian music outreach.

This year's lineup featured Grammy award winner Lecrae, the Christian rock band, Skillet, chart-topping artists of Bethel Music, Matt Maher, Matthew West, Crowder, Colton Dixon, Big Daddy Weave, Francesca Battistelli and others. Fans had the chance to meet some of their favorite bands in the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola.

Rhett Walker Band at Rock the Universe 2019 was held in Universal Orlando Feb. 1-2, 2019. Rock the Universe 2019 was held in Universal Orlando Feb 1-2, 2019.

Other artists in attendance were Ledger, Mycah Tyler, and the Rhett Walker Band.

Toward the end of the event, a candle lighting ceremony was held at the Music Plaza Stage with a special message delivered by some of the weekend's performers.

In May of last year, Universal became the only major theme park in Orlando that hosted a Christian music event after Walt Disney World confirmed that it was canceling its annual Christian concert "Night of Joy" after 34 years. A theme park representative told the Orlando Sentinel that the cancellation of "Night of Joy" was part of the resort's philosophy of "continually changing our offerings."

Fortunate for families of faith, "Rock The Universe" was held last September and then again this month and was bigger than ever.

Between music sets, everyone who attended the "Rock the Universe" enjoyed access to Universal Studios' action-packed attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and the new "high-octane" Fast & Furious – Supercharged ride.

Guest also got a more intimate look at some of their favorite Christian acts in the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola. The FanZone hosted autograph sessions with some of the performing acts.

Universal Orlando is now offering special rates for youth groups. The next "Rock the Universe" will be Jan. 24-25, 2020. For more information, click here.