'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Latest News: Official Plot Synopsis Revealed

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the official "Solo: A Star Wars Story" plot synopsis, and while it would not surprise "Star Wars" fans with any new revelations, it's still a good summary for what viewers can expect when the movie releases on May 25.

It's just the way Han Solo fans like it, as the official plot outline describes the upcoming movie as an enjoyable adventure focused on the "Galaxy's Greatest Scoundrel" and the mismatched crew he assembles along the way.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will also mostly follow the adventures of Solo aboard the Millenium Falcon, as Disney said in the synopsis they revealed this Tuesday, Jan. 16, on the official "Star Wars" news blog.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the 'Star Wars' saga's most unlikely heroes," the official synopsis read.

A few details, most of which has gone unmentioned in Disney's plot summary, may have been leaked earlier by their toy partner, LEGO, via a series of online ads. Among the leaked details are the planets Corellia and Mimban, which might host the motley crew of the Millennium Falcon in one of their adventures.

So far, confirmed cast members include Alden Ehrenreich as Han, Donald Glover as Lando, Woody Harrelson as Beckett, Emilia Clarke as Kira, with Joonas Suotamo under the Chewbacca costume for this movie, according to Bleeding Cool.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set to roll out to theaters everywhere on May 25.