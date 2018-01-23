South Korean Actor Jeon Tae Soo Dies at 34

Instagram/taesoo1984 Featured in the image is the late South Korean Actor Jeon Tae So

Korean actor Jeon Tae Soo has sadly passed away at the age of 34.

It has been confirmed that actor Jeon Tae Soo had passed away, and no details of his death were given as of yet. In a statement made by the actor's agency, Haewadal Entertainment, it has been revealed that the actor had died on Jan. 21.

While it may not have been directly said, it is implied in the statement that Tae Soo became the latest Korean star to succumb to depression following K-pop idol Jonghyun's death. "Jeon Tae Soo has left this earth on January 21 at age 34. He had been undergoing continued treatment for his depression, and up till recently, we were in detailed discussions about him making his return to acting as his condition had improved greatly. His family and friends are in deep mourning following the sudden news," the statement read.

The agency added, "Jeon Tae Soo was full of passion for acting and was a pure artist who had deep knowledge of various fields including fine arts. Please refrain from any speculative articles or malicious comments."

The actor has been reported to be preparing for an acting comeback after spending a considerable time away to work on his mental health prior to his death. Mostly known for his roles on "Sungkyunkwan Scandal," "All My Love," and "It's Okay, Daddy's Girl," Tae Soo will be laid to rest in a private and quiet ceremony. His agency had also requested reporters not to appear during his funeral as respect for the actor and his family.

His sister, actress Ha Ji Won, has also reportedly canceled all her public appearances following the news of her brother's passing. The actress was supposed to attend a press conference for her upcoming film "Manhunt."

"We are sorry and full of sorrow to bring such heart-breaking news. Once again, we would like to offer our condolences," Tae Soo's agency finally said.