'Spider-Man' Spinoff News: Sony to Release Standalone Morbius Movie

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Another "Spider-Man" spinoff is in the works from Sony and Marvel focused on Morbius the Living Vampire.

Sony is expanding their "Spider-Man" movie franchise with the upcoming release of another spinoff standalone film focused on Morbius the Living Vampire.

Morbius is a character who was first spotted in the comic book "The Amazing Spider-Man #101," which was known for being the first "Spider-Man" installment that was not penned by Stan Lee.

Needless to say, the upcoming spinoff movie is another product of Sony and Marvel's partnership that benefits the former's goal of further expanding their franchise based on characters created by Marvel.

Morbius, aka Dr. Michael Morbius, transformed into his supernatural state due to an electric shock treatment he performed on himself after acquiring a rare blood disease. The character, however, was more accurately described as a pseudo-vampire since he only possessed partial powers and abilities a vampire would have. In the character's development in the comic books, he later on became an anti hero.

The Hollywood Reporter added that Sony has enlisted writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama to work on the movie's script. The two are known for the recent "Power Rangers" film, and this is also not the first time Sharpless and Sazama will work on a movie centered on the vampire theme.

The writers are also known for writing the "Dracula Untold," which starred Luke Evans and was released by Universal. Sharpless and Sazama have also worked on "The Last Witch Hunter" and "Gods of Egypt."

So far, no other details are available for the Morbius movie.

Meanwhile, in the previous months, Sony has also confirmed the release of "Venom" -- another standalone movie focused on the titular character, a well-known villain and adversary of Spider-Man.

Gamespot added that the production of "Venom" had already begun, and the movie was being filmed in Atlanta. Venom, aka Eddie Brock, will be played by actor Tom Hardy, and the movie is currently slated to premiere on Oct. 5, 2018.

Sony is also releasing another spinoff titled "Silver & Black" that is set to premiere on Feb. 8, 2019.