Sports film 'The Grizzlies' tells true story of how lacrosse reduced rate of teen suicide in arctic town (trailer)

The trailer for “The Grizzlies” — a heartwarming film based on the inspiring true story of the youth of Kugluktuk, Nunavut who were transformed by the power of sport and community — has just dropped.

The film follows the story of a group of Inuit (Eskimo/Indigenous/Native) students in a small Arctic town suffering from one of the highest teen suicide rates in the world. The classmates are initially resistant when a white teacher, Russ, introduces them to the sport of lacrosse. However, as they begin to connect with each other as teammates, the students find inspiration to make profound shifts in their lives.

Named “The Grizzlies,” the players learn to lead each other, gain the support of a deeply divided town, and look to compete in the National Lacrosse Championships. Ultimately, they discover that success doesn’t lie in the outcome of a lacrosse game. Rather, success is found in the awareness that even in the toughest of circumstances there is always the possibility of transformation and hope.

“The Grizzlies" tells the powerful true story of how lacrosse not only positively influenced school attendance but helped reduce the rate of teen suicide in the community.

Shot in Iqaluit, Nunavut, and Toronto, Canada, the film stars Ben Schnetzer, Will Sasso, Tantoo Cardinal, Eric Schweig, Natar Ungalaaq, Anna Lambe, Paul Nutarariaq, Booboo Stewart and Madeline Ivalu. It’s directed by Miranda de Pencier.

Reads the film website: “The characters in ‘The Grizzlies’ represent every kid across North America who is struggling with structurally-imposed barriers and intergenerational trauma—and show that there is always a way to stay in the game, overcome obstacles and gain confidence despite steep odds.”

Watch the trailer for this heartwarming film below.