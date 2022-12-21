Stanford University adds 'American' to its list of 'harmful language' 7 other times institutions attempted to strip words, pronouns from English lexicon

One of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions is urging its students to avoid using the term “American.”

Yet it’s not the first time Stanford or other institutions have altered language policies to reflect the political or cultural climate. Here's a list of seven other times political, religious, educational and government entities have tried to strip certain words or gendered language from our lexicon.