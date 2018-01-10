'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Standalone Film Rumored to Start Production in January 2019

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Ewan McGregor has said that he is open to playing Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

With a Han Solo standalone film on the way, it does not seem too far-fetched that a movie focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi would also be in development. And, according to a new report, the film is set to begin production in January 2019.

According to Omega Underground, the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film is set to commence filming in January next year at the Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. This much was apparently revealed to them by a production source. The same publication previously revealed that the film is operating under the working title, "Joshua Tree," which is seemingly a reference to Joshua Tree National Park.

It was also reported in August last year that Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry, who is known for films like "Billy Elliott" and "The Reader," is in negotiations to direct the standalone film. As for the actor who will play the legendary Jedi Master, Ewan McGregor has made it clear on more than one occasion that he would be open to reprising the role he brought to life in "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," and "Revenge of the Sith."

McGregor, who recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film, echoed the same sentiment while speaking to reporters backstage at the awards show. However, he did confess that he does not know much about the project and whether it will come to fruition.

"There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

But, some fans are speculating that McGregor may know more than he lets on, as he was recently spotted sporting a beard similar to that of Obi-Wan Kenobi's while working out. Of course, this is not concrete proof that a standalone film is being made, and these rumors have yet to be confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm.

For now, fans will have to settle for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which is set to hit U.S. cinemas on May 25, 2018.