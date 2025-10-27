Home News Steel industry executive Chris Whittington's music a 'Bright Portal' to stronger faith

The old adage, "follow your dreams," is something we have all heard, but rarely do we hear about someone who has actually reached their desired destination.

Too often, people get derailed in their pursuit by seemingly insurmountable obstacles, unforeseen detours, or an eventual lack of interest. That's why it is always so heartwarming to hear about that individual who actually made their dreams come true.

Take Texas-based steel industry executive Chris Whittington, for example. As the owner and founder of Houston-based Whittington Steel, this entrepreneur had forged a highly respectable career in providing industrial-grade metals to a region known for energy, aerospace, and manufacturing. But he had a passion beyond the industry he has so dutifully served for more than three decades.

Music.

"A lot of people assume that it is a hobby, and I understand that," says Whittington. "There's nothing wrong with having hobbies and one of them being music. I consider my music to be a second job. Music is like air to me. It is a second vocation and I love it. I take it very seriously. I would like to think I've achieved some modicum of success in terms of professionalism and prowess and being able to play and sing."

Running parallel to his business pursuits, Whittington has served as a worship leader in local churches for many years, creating a natural venue for him to write and perform his own music. Over the last decade, he has released three solo albums, including his latest, Bright Portal Remastered 2025, an updated version of his debut originally released in 2015.

"My greatest hope for the album and in all of my art is that people who God has not quickened yet, has not saved, will come to salvation in Christ by hearing," explains Whittington, who also served as a key collaborator on a PBS Christmas Special called "Down in Yon Forest."

"Any of the music and those whom God has already quickened, that they would hear and heed the calling to a deeper love for the living God. And more than anything, to seek to know His Word so that they can watch their own faith grow in depth."

Calling his music a collection of melodic, guitar-driven songs with lyrics forged from the truth of Scripture, I recently sat down with Whittington to discuss how a successful businessman makes the leap to musical recording artist, what God has taught him during this process, and why he is driven to lead his listeners to a deeper understanding of their faith in Christ.

