'Billy Graham of Asia' Stephen Tong rebukes hypocritical pastors indulging in sin

SEOUL, South Korea — Pastor Stephen Tong preached a fiery sermon at the World Evangelical Alliance’s General Assembly, rebuking hypocritical pastors who indulge in sin yet step up to the pulpit on Sundays to preach God’s holy word.

Tong, the founder and senior pastor of the Reformed Evangelical Church of Indonesia, known as the “Billy Graham of Asia” for his global evangelistic work, preaching to more than 37 million people over more than 66 years of ministry, admonished “hypocritical” pastors leading double lives.

“Shame on this kind of servant of God," he said.

In his sermon titled “to be a holy servant," Tong focused on the holiness of the Gospel message.

“If you want to be a servant of God, you promise to God to lead a holy life,” the 85-year-old declared, detailing the purity of mind, speech and actions required of pastors to lead exemplary lives above reproach.

“I have seen so many pastors who commit sin, but every week they come up and preach,” Tong recounted, rebuking such clergy in the strongest of terms as “hypocrite leaders of the church.”

The Bible teaches that no one enters the Kingdom of God unless they repent, he said, pointing to John the Baptist’s first sermon in the wilderness of Judea, where he admonished people to "repent," followed by Jesus’ same message in Galilee where he said: "Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand" (Matthew 4:17).

Expressing exasperation that his time to speak to the global body gathered at SaRang Church was limited to 15 minutes, Tong — whose longest-ever sermon was 7.5 hours and second-longest was 5.5 hours in Jakarta — implored those gathered not to prioritize politics or national supremacy, but to focus instead on the Kingdom of God.

That was the message of Jesus, he said, lamenting many Christians’ obsession with “earthly politics,” and the “destiny” of their nation.

Tong, president of the Stephen Tong Evangelistic Ministries International (STEMI), criticized the “faulty system” of Charismatic church teachings about the Holy Spirit, saying the Holy Spirit was not given to heal the sick, cast out demons or enable Christians to speak in tongues, but was given to followers of Jesus Christ to strengthen their Gospel witness and share the good news.

The point of giving the Holy Spirit to the Church, he added, is to help believers “understand the Bible rightly; study the Bible accurately, and preach properly,” and to understand the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and share the Gospel.

“The Bible teaches us very clearly, if you don’t repent, you don’t enter the Kingdom of God. And the Bible teaches us very clearly, if you don’t receive the Holy Spirit, you don’t have the power to witness the Gospel.”

Tong, who also founded the Reformed Institute for Christianity and 21st Century in Washington, D.C., also condemned pastors who focus their messages on communism, capitalism or their national politics. “A servant of God should preach only the Holy Bible,” he declared.

“When your preaching is based on the Holy Bible, then you know that you have the Holy Spirit. When your preacher lives a holy life, then we know he has the holy spirit.”

Continuing his rebuke of pastors claiming to have the Holy Spirit dwelling within them as they engage in debauchery, seek out prostitutes, amass wealth and power, all while deceiving their followers.

“Only a servant of God living in holiness can truly be a witness of the holy God,” he continued, admonishing pastors living in sexual sin, having affairs, then dare to step up to the pulpit.

Tong consistently reiterated throughout his sermon that the “most basic topic" of Jesus' preaching was the Kingdom of God. He closed his sermon by praying for all gathered who serve in ministry, asking God to purify their hearts and minds as they continue God’s work in the areas where they serve.

This week marks the WEA’s 14th General Assembly, held this year from Oct. 27-31. Other renowned speakers include evangelist Rick Warren. Panel topics ranged from global persecution, abortion, AI, church growth, and the importance of disability ministries that are saving the lives of people who are too often overlooked and underserved.

The WEA General Assembly in Seoul has gathered 850 delegates from 124 countries, along with over 4,000 Korean pastors, making it one of the most globally diverse gatherings in the Evangelical movement. The figures were shared during a press briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 28, by WEA Director of Alliance Engagement Dr. Brad Smith, a media spokesperson for the event.