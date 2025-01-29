Home News Steve Deace says Trump's second term marks return of 'leadership' in the White House

Author and talk show host Steve Deace says he believes that President Donald Trump's second administration will mark the return of leadership in the United States.

During a Jan. 22 appearance on "The Mark Driscoll Podcast," Deace, 51, said the early returns on Trump’s second term are promising when it comes to restoring the influence of the West and Christendom as a whole.

He pointed to the flurry of executive orders signed by Trump in his first few hours back in the Oval Office, along with a tense media briefing on the California wildfires he attended with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“What you saw from the president in his first day in the White House [...] with that bombardment of executive orders and commutations and pardons, that was leadership,” Deace said. “The speech that he gave standing up in front of those who, let's just say, have a different belief system than those of you in this room, and right to their faces confronting them, I think, that was leadership.”

Deace said the decay of American culture itself is a sign that we are “suffering from bad leadership.”

In a personal revelation, he shared that despite facing challenges in his marriage, including a period where he and his wife were “basically roommates,” they never walked away from their faith.

“We never gave up on our worldview,” he said, adding that in his prayer life, he “kept it as real with God as I possibly could [...] there’s a word for that: humility.”

While culture defines humility as an outward state of humbleness, said Deace, true humility is something much more transformative.

“You were given gifts, you are made in the likeness and image of the only God, King of the universe,” he said. “You are here for a purpose, and I don't care if you're on your last legs at a nursing home, if you're drawing breath, it's because God still has something for you to do.”

Rather than settling in life or ministry, Deace encouraged his audience to “take calculated risks” and compared doing so to what Christ accomplished on the Cross of Calvary 2,000 years ago.

“Your Lord suffered mightily for you,” he said. “Mel Gibson's ‘The Passion [of the Christ]’ showed you about 30 percent of what an actual crucifixion looks like. [Jesus] did not settle. He took it all upon Himself and He took it all the way to the Cross. He didn't give up.

“He risked it all for you. It is now time for you to risk it all for Him.”

Best known for writing the 2016 novel A Nefarious Plot, which inspired the 2023 Christian horror film “Nefarious,” Deace is also a host and podcaster for Blaze TV.

Last May, Deace said that, in his opinion, “the number one thing that is killing us more than anything in this culture is the condition of the men."

In a discussion with Abby Johnson on her “Politely Rude” podcast last year, Deace said, “The average 25-year-old man in America, for the first time ever, is more likely to still be living at home with a parent than in another home married with a wife and a child.

“That's never happened before in American history,” he told Johnson.