Steve Harvey funds college tuition for 8 students: 'Almighty got a plan, don't blow it'

Comedian and television host Steve Harvey awarded eight university students full scholarships, telling them God chose them out of millions to do something great.

“Almighty God, he got a plan for you,” Harvey told the eight Kent State University students on his show in a clip shared on Jun 26.

Harvey, a Kent State alumni said he would “cover the total cost of attendance” for eight incoming freshmen, according to a statement shared last Wednesday by the Ohio school.

“The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is collaborating with Kent State to provide scholarships that will cover the total cost of attendance. All of the students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to renew each semester,” the statement read.

The scholarships are dedicated to the memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student who died in 2017 while playing basketball at Kent State's Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

On Thursday the scholarship recipients appeared on “Steve,” where he assured them that they were extremely blessed to have been chosen out of the “millions of kids trying to go to college.”

“Don’t blow this shot,” because “Almighty God – he got a plan for you,” Harvey affirmed.

“This is a really, really cool moment for me. I want y’all to take advantage of this, man. Do something with yourself. Don’t blow this shot,” the comic continued. “There’s a lot of people out here that will not get a shot like this ... I can’t tell you how many black kids in that area, up there, northeast Ohio, thousands.”

He then made it clear to the young men how this all became possible.

“How? How? Just think about this for a moment. Out of the thousands of kids, “y’all eight names got pulled out of the sky. How? How? Well, I’m going to tell you how: because that Almighty God – He got a plan for you,” the professing Christian testified.

“Because, that Almighty God – he sees something in you.”