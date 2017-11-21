'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Duffer Brothers 'Still Figuring Out' Next Season; Eleven's Sister May Return

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Promotional image for 'Stranger Things'

"Stranger Things" has yet to be officially renewed for a third season by Netflix, but co-creator Ross Duffer may have just let the news slip.

While appearing in a panel at the Vulture Festival Los Angeles, Ross was joined by brother/co-creator Matt and producer Shawn Levy, as well as actors Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens), and Linnea Berthelsen (Kali). And, according to Deadline, Ross accidentally revealed that season 3 is already in the works.

"We are [in] very early days on season three and we're still figuring it out," he said before realizing his mistake. "I probably wasn't supposed to say that. That's not official, that wasn't an official announcement — we're just working on it, just for our own amusement...for fun!"

A third season would not be surprising at all since "Stranger Things" season 2 concluded with the genuine threat of the Mind Flayer still lingering over the town of Hawkins. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) may have shut the door to the Upside Down, but that does not mean the shadow monster has already been contained. In fact, the creature may be more prepared in the next season since it already knows what it is against.

The series is also perhaps one of Netflix's most successful original shows. Season 2 was received well, apart from the polarizing reviews of episode 7, titled "The Lost Sister." Despite the mixed reception of the episode, though, the Duffer brothers revealed that Eleven's de facto sister, Kali, will be returning for season 3.

"It feels weird to me that we wouldn't solve [Kali's] storyline," Matt said of Berthelsen's character. "I would say chances are very high she comes back."

According to Vulture, the Duffer brothers also revealed at the event that "The Lost Sister" was originally titled "The Lost Brother," which would have made episode 7 different.

"Initially, we were looking for a guy," Matt said. "Eleven would have a brother and we were looking at like 30-year-old men — which is hard to wrap my head around now."

"Stranger Things" season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.