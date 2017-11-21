'Street Fighter 5' Season 3 DLC Rumors: Sagat, Sakura and 4 Four More to Be Added

(Photo: Capcom) A promotional image for "Street Fighter 5."

Brand-new details have been revealed about the next batch of characters coming to "Street Fighter 5" via the highly anticipated season 3 downloadable content (DLC).

Well-known "Street Fighter" watcher Flowtron, who provided accurate ins and outs on the Season 2 DLC characters down to the minute details such as Ed's makeover and Abigail's height, is back at it again with exciting new information about the six potential fighters fans will get to play as next in the fighting game.

According to the leakster, Season 3 DLC characters will include the Sagat aka the Emperor of Muay Thai, Ryu's biggest fan Sakura, the green-skinned feral man Blanka and three more he referred to as "mayor," "another bae" and "president."

Flowtron notes that while they are no longer connected with Capcom, they can say for certain that Sagat and Sakura are locked in for the upcoming "Street Fighter 5" DLC although they will not be the same as they were in the previous instalment of the fighting game series as far as playability goes.

Sakura and Sagat have both been namechecked in "Street Fighter 5." The former appears on Karin and Ibuki's character stories while the latter was mentioned in Rashid's prologue story while a statue in his likeness was erected at the Lair of the Four Kings stage.

"Another bae," on the other hand, is a reference to the addition of "Egyptian bae," who turned out to be Menat, in "Street Fighter 5" Season 2. She was addressed that way when her entrance was still unconfirmed. There is no word yet as to who this new bae will be though.

Flowtron also shot down rumors that Oro, C. Viper, Q and Necro will be added in Season 3. There have been reports going around that Capcom will be giving them away for free as part of promoting the release of "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" next year, but it looks like this will not be the case.

As usual, nothing is for certain yet so fans are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt. For now, gamers will just have to wait for Capcom's official word about "Street Fighter 5" Season 3.