'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Donna And Harvey Address Their Kiss In Episode 11

Facebook/SUITSonUSA Promotional image for 'Suits'

The midseason premiere of "Suits" season 7 will see Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) dealing with the aftermath of their kiss.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Hard Truths," states that the will-they-won't-they couple will finally address the tension between them. It can be recalled that Donna and Harvey kissed in the midseason finale, leaving the outcome open-ended. Fans will be happy to know that they will not have to wait too long into the second half of the season to find out what happens next.

Meanwhile, Harvey will also have another problem to tackle in the episode. Accompanied by Louis (Rick Hoffman), Harvey will try to defend the firm from its past. Finally, Alex (Dulé Hill) will grow concerned that Mike's (Patrick J. Adams) nature might jeopardize a relationship with a client.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the scene from the midseason finale where Donna kisses Harvey out of the blue. Brief shots of each character are then flashed, with the final scene showing Donna looking at a clearly surprised Harvey.

Fans already got a glimpse of the aftermath of their kiss in a previous promo, with Donna telling Rachel (Meghan Markle) that she did it because she "had to know." Apart from that, fans should also prepare to say goodbye to Mike and Rachel, whose actors are departing the series after the seventh season ends. While the door does not seem to be open for Markle to return since she is marrying Prince Harry soon, Adams has said that he would not be against playing Mike again one day.

To make up for the exiting cast members, the eighth season of the legal drama series has tapped Katherine Heigl to play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at the firm. Also, fans will see more of Alex as Hill has been upped to series regular status.

"Suits" season 7 will return on Wednesday, March 28, at 9 p.m. EST on the USA Network.