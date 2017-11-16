'Suits' Stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle Leaving the Show Before Season 8?

"Suits" is about to enter the latter half of its season 7 run, but as early as this week, things are looking uncertain for the show's season 8. For one, the extension has not been secured, yet; but more concerningly for fans are rumors suggesting that two of its main stars may not be continuing as show regulars.

A season 8 extension for "Suits" is one of the few things that USA Network can bank on, given the very high popularity of the legal drama series. If only they can say the same for two of their biggest stars. Rumors have started to surface that the show's co-lead Patrick J. Adams may not continue his role of Mike Ross past season 7, according to Deadline.

Suits/USA A promo image for "Suits" Season 6 Episode 13, called "Teeth, Nose, Teeth."

Along with Mike Ross, the network could also be losing his onscreen fiancée Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle. An original cast member since the show's premiere season, Markle is also reportedly looking to exit the show.

It has been rumored for some time now that Markle is looking for more time to spend on her other obligations, namely a possible next step with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Adams himself has just been married, and he is currently facing a new chapter in his life as well.

"Suits" creator Aaron Korsh still has their two characters in a state of perpetual engagement, but recent developments may move things up for the onscreen couple. Fans may just get treated to a wedding finale by the time season 7 wraps up, perhaps putting a satisfying conclusion to the romance between Zane and Ross that's been in development for seven years.

Their contracts, along with other "Suits" original cast members, are due to end after season 7 anyway. After seven years on the show, the stars may decide it's about time to devote themselves to something new.

"They all have things going on in their lives, we'll see what happens," Krosh said. "This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives," he noted.