'Super Mario Odyssey' Is a Hit With Speedrunners

Speedrunners have shown a liking to "Super Mario Odyssey" in a big way. The Nintendo Switch game is now a hotbed for power gamers as they explore more ways to beat the game faster than the last record holder.

Speedrunners are players who compete with each other on who can complete a game in record time, and as a somewhat tight-knit community, they have a few games they hold in high regard.

Nintendo Players take Mario and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is one of them, as players worldwide now compete to beat the top ranking player in the SpeedRun website, and perhaps be the first to go under the one hour mark while they are at it.

The site now has over a thousand attempts recorded in it for "Super Mario Odyssey," as players everywhere try to beat the record set by U.S.-based player nedeahS, according to Nintendo Life.

The player took just over an hour, clocking a time of one hour, five minutes and 14 seconds, to nab the top place among the "Super Mario Odyssey" speedrunners around the world.

That's just for breezing through from the intro to the last stage of the game, though. Some variants of the "Super Mario Odyssey" speedrun can also involve getting everything in the game, called a 100 percent run.

That means getting not just to the last stage, but also getting all 999 power moons, getting 40 different costumes, possessing 52 enemies and gathering up 1,000 purple coins, according to Kotaku.

Unlike the one-hour or so "Super Mario Odyssey" speedrun, this 100 percent completionist run is more of an endurance test as players scramble to save every second while planning for bathroom breaks.

The current recognized world record for a 100 percent speedrun of "Super Mario Odyssey" is held by Twitch user Okikurume, and even he took 12 hours, 57 minutes and four seconds to achieve the feat.