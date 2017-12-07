Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" season 3 is currently on its winter break and will not return until January next year.

Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will need the assistance of the Legion of Superheroes in order to defeat Reign (Odette Annable) when the series returns next year.

After airing its episode 9 last December 4, "Supergirl" season 3 is in official hiatus for its winter break. While the popular DC series on The CW is not expected to return until January next year, it is already confirmed that the Girl of Steel will be needing some assistance to defeat this season's villain, Reign. In an interview with "Supergirl" showrunner Andrew Kreisberg last month, it was revealed that the series will return with its episode 10 titled "Legion of Superheroes."

"Episode 10 is called 'Legion of Superheroes,' and you can't call it that without having the Legion of Super-Heroes in it. We've hinted at the Legion going back to Season 1, when we saw the Legion ring in the Fortress of Solitude, so the Legion will have a presence ... We feel that Reign is the best villain we've ever had — so it's going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down," Kreisberg said in the interview with TV Line.

To the uninitiated, Reign is one of the created Kryptonian living weapons called Wordkillers in the comic books. After waking up since the destruction of Krypton, each of the Worldkillers can only remember their name and do not know what their purpose is.

As the Worldkillers wander around the galaxy, they discover that earth has some Kryptonians. Hence, when Reign comes face to face with Supergirl, she asks her what her purpose is. As the Girl of Steel cannot offer her answers, the fight ensues between the two Kryptonians.

As seen in "Supergirl" season 3 episode 9, which aired this week, Reign and Supergirl finally come face to face and battle each other. For many entertainment industry pundits, the fight between the two has been one of the most exciting and well-executed fight scenes featured in the series ever. With Reign's strength, some people in National City even wonder if Supergirl can survive.

Is Reign too much for Supergirl to handle? Will she be able to defeat her eventually with the help of the Legion of Superheroes?

Find out when "Supergirl" season 3 resumes with its episode 10 this Jan. 15 at 8/7 C on The CW.