Politics in the pews: Surprising stats on churchgoers and elections

What's going on with faith and politics? A new Lifeway Research survey reveals how politics and churches intersect, finding an increasing number of Protestants want their churches to be politically homogenous.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman breaks down the findings and unveils some of the most intriguing elements.

The survey raises a number of questions, including: Are churches shaping their churchgoers — or are churchgoers shaping their churches? Listen to Kamman break it all down:

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political stories of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

