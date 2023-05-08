Suspended progressive UMC bishop moves toward church trial

A theologically progressive bishop of The United Methodist Church will soon face a church trial, over a year after she was suspended when two complaints were filed against her.

Bishop Minerva Carcaño of the San Francisco Episcopal Area was placed on leave last year after two complaints were received by the UMC Western Jurisdiction of Bishops.

The Western Jurisdiction Committee on the Episcopacy and the Western Jurisdiction College of Bishops announced last Thursday that they were unable to reach a “just resolution” with Carcaño regarding the complaints.

The announcement noted that five charges would be brought to trial based on the UMC Book of Discipline Paragraph 2702.1, though the exact charges were not laid out in the announcement.

In the meantime, Carcaño will remain suspended from her duties, with Bishop Sally Dyck, who has been serving as interim bishop for San Francisco, remaining in her role.

WJCB President Bishop Dottie Escobedo-Frank was quoted in the announcement as saying that the bishops “continue to hope and seek for a just resolution while preparing for trial.”

“We ask all to join us in prayers for all the complainants, Bishop Carcaño, the California-Nevada Annual Conference and the Western Jurisdiction,” added Escobedo-Frank.

In a pastoral letter sent to the members of the California-Nevada Conference the same day as the Western Jurisdiction's announcement, interim Bishop Dyck acknowledged that the news of the church trial will “elicit a diversity of perspectives and feelings that can result in further division and hurt.”

“I would encourage all of us to pull together as the body of Christ in the California-Nevada Annual Conference,” wrote Dyck. “As we navigate this difficult season, draw strength in knowing that the United Methodist community is praying for you.”

Ordained in 1976 and elected the first Hispanic female bishop in the UMC back in 2004, Carcaño is known to be an outspoken supporter of various progressive causes.

“She is a recognized immigrant rights advocate … [and] has published articles on the rights of migrants in the Huffington Post and The Hill and has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security,” noted a biography posted by the California-Nevada Conference.

“Carcaño has also long been an advocate for the full rights and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ persons joining her efforts to the work of such organizations as the Human Rights Campaign.”

In March of last year, the UMC Western Jurisdiction leadership announced that Carcaño was placed on leave from her episcopal duties while the regional body investigated two complaints against her.

“Under church law, complaints regarding bishops are submitted to the president of the College of Bishops in the appropriate jurisdiction,” stated the 2022 announcement.

“A bishop may be suspended for a period not to exceed 60 days when deemed appropriate and shall receive full pay and benefits during that time while the allegations are under review.”

Methodists Associated Representing the Cause of Hispanic/Latino Americans, the UMC’s Hispanic caucus, has denounced the length of the suspension and has argued that Carcaño should be reinstated.

“By prohibiting Bishop Minerva Carcaño from attending meetings and being in contact with persons affiliated with the organization at any level, is in our view, punitive and judgmental. This action has hurt and continues to hurt our ethnic ministries and missions,” said MARCHA in a statement released in March.

“The issue is that the prolonged suspension has damaged the reputation of Bishop Minerva Carcaño and has discredited her faithful years of services and contributions to the California-Nevada Annual Conference.”