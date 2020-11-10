SWBTS theology professor and wife killed after being struck by drag racer SWBTS theology professor and wife killed after being struck by drag racer

An adjunct theology professor from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas and his wife have died after being struck and killed by a drag racer.

Multiple reports indicate that Ben Arbour and his wife, Meg, were traveling home from a date Friday when a man who was drag racing struck their car, causing it to burst into flames, killing both of them. The drag racer also died in the crash.

The Arbours, both 39, are survived by four children — three boys and a girl ages 10 to 16.

"I hope all the Southwestern family will join me in praying for the Arbour family as well as for their @wedgwoodbaptist church family," tweeted SWBTS president Adam W. Greenway, upon learning of the news.

In addition to his teaching position, Ben Arbour was a member of the board of Capturing Christianity, an apologetics group whose stated mission is to "expose the intellectual side of Christian belief."

The group posted on its Facebook page that Arbour "had so much work to do” and “so much love to give.”

"Not only was he smart, he took his faith seriously. I could sense his love for the Lord every time I talked to him," the group's moderator wrote upon hearing of his death.

Meg Arbour was a full-time stay-at-home mom who took pride in home-schooling their kids.

According to Fort Worth police, two cars were racing down Risinger Road, east of Chisholm Trail Parkway.

The family's church, Wedgwood Baptist Church, hosted an event Tuesday celebrating the lives of Meg and Ben Arbour. Among speakers at the event was Drew Arbour, Ben's brother.

"I will never win an argument against my brother. Now I will never have the chance to ask Meg how it is done," Drew Arbour said. "Like the rest of you, I thought I had more time. I thought there would be more phone calls, more Thanksgivings and Christmases, and more family reunions to solve all the world's problems. But God had other plans. If you knew my brother, you knew that he would welcome this."

Donna Anderson, the sister-in-law of Ben Arbour, said, according to KRLD, that Meg and Ben had "really strong faith and four amazing kids."

"She was beautiful. She was fun-loving. She was an amazing mom and wife. It's just a huge loss to our family," Anderson said.

Charles Carpenter, a friend of Ben Arbour, said that the SWBTS professor "loved Christ more than he loved anything else."

"Same with Meg. They were faithful members of Wedgwood Baptist Church. They also were faithful members of Redeemer,” Carpenter explained, according to the radio news outlet. “Ben taught analytical theology at seminary. He would call me often just to say, 'Hey, Chuck, let's talk theology.' Faith and family were the two most important things in his life."

Drag racing in the area where the Arbour's were killed is reportedly common, residents say.

Local police state that the other car involved in the drag racing left the scene and the search is continuing for others who were involved.

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise funds for the Arbour children and to cover funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, over $84,000 has been raised.

