Syria ceasefire raises hopes for stability but concerns for Christians, minorities remain

Syria has announced an immediate nationwide ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), ending nearly two weeks of clashes, even as Christians and other minorities remain concerned that the agreement does little to ease fears of continued persecution and instability.

Syrian state media said the ceasefire forms part of a broader 14-point agreement under which the SDF will be integrated into Syria’s military and security structures. President Ahmed al-Sharaa said the deal would allow Damascus to reassert control over the northeastern and eastern governorates of al-Hasakah, Deir Ezzor and Raqqa, which together account for much of the country’s oil and gas resources. The agreement follows a meeting in Damascus between al-Sharaa and U.S. special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, who described the deal as a step toward a “unified Syria,” reports the BBC.

Under the agreement, Syrian authorities will assume control of civilian institutions, border crossings and energy facilities previously administered by the SDF. SDF personnel are to be integrated into Syria’s defense and interior ministries following vetting, while Damascus will take responsibility for prisons and detention camps holding tens of thousands of foreign Islamic State fighters and their families.

The deal also reiterates pledges to recognize Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, including granting Kurdish official language status and recognizing the Kurdish new year as a national holiday — the first formal recognition of such rights since Syria’s independence in 1946, according to the BBC.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed the agreement in comments broadcast on Kurdish television, saying the ceasefire was intended to prevent a broader war and that the recent fighting had been “imposed” on his forces. Abdi said he would brief Kurdish communities on the deal after returning from Damascus. Kurdish media reported that he stressed the SDF’s commitment to preserving what he described as the achievements of Kurdish self-rule established during Syria’s civil war with U.S. backing in the fight against the Islamic State group.

While international coverage has emphasized the ceasefire as a stabilizing step, a Christian Syrian Kurd refugee living in Europe told Christian Daily International that the agreement does little to ease fears among minorities who have faced escalating violence since the change of government.

“For a longer time, I have been afraid for minorities in Syria — or more accurately, for the different components of Syrian society, including Kurds, Alawites, Druze, and Christians,” the refugee said, speaking anonymously for security reasons. “Over the past year, we have witnessed what can be described as genocidal violence against these groups, one after another.”

The refugee cited attacks on Alawite communities on the Syrian coast, violence against Druze in southern Syria, explosions at churches in Damascus and, most recently, attacks on Kurdish areas. He said celebrations marking the anniversary of what authorities called the “liberation of Syria” heightened fears, describing armed fighters chanting Quranic verses and making threats associated with the Islamic State group.

“There was no message of inclusion or protection for minorities — only dreams of establishing an Islamic state,” he said, adding that videos showed fighters aligned with the new authorities wearing ISIS insignia and committing abuses reminiscent of the group’s 2015 atrocities.

The refugee also warned of security risks stemming from the transfer of control over detention facilities previously held by the SDF. He said the new authorities recently took over a prison in Raqqa holding about 5,000 ISIS prisoners captured since 2015, raising concerns about possible releases and an extremist resurgence.

“Such a development would place all non-Muslims — and even many Muslims — in grave danger,” he said.

He criticized what he described as a simplified narrative in parts of the European media portraying Syria as safe, pointing to discussions in Germany about the return of Syrian refugees and diplomatic engagement with the new leadership.

“As a Kurd and someone who has recently converted from Islam to Christianity, I can never return to Syria,” he said. “Even if I did, I would always live under constant danger if the government discovered my identity or beliefs.”

The refugee acknowledged what he described as cautiously positive signals in the ceasefire agreement, including promises to recognize Kurdish language rights and protect Kurdish culture, but said such commitments remain unproven. “These remain only promises, and we are still waiting to see real change on the ground,” he said.

Concerns about the safety of Christians in Syria align with recent findings by Open Doors, which ranked Syria No. 6 on its World Watch List 2026, released Jan. 14, as reported by Christian Daily International. Syria rose from No. 18 the previous year after a sharp increase in violence against Christians, with the country’s violence score jumping from seven to 16.1 out of a possible 16.7.

Open Doors said Syria’s overall persecution score climbed to 90, its highest ever, amid killings, church attacks and forced closures of Christian institutions. The organization estimates about 300,000 Christians remain in the country, hundreds of thousands fewer than a decade ago, leaving communities increasingly vulnerable in the absence of reliable state protection.

At least 27 Christians were killed for their faith during the reporting period, the group said, noting that the true number is likely higher. A June 2025 suicide bombing attributed to an Islamic State cell at Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus killed 22 worshippers and wounded dozens more, prompting many Christians to curtail public religious activities.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Syria’s interim constitutional framework has centralized power in the presidency and established Islamic jurisprudence as the primary source of legislation, according to Open Doors. The organization warned that political fragmentation and growing Islamist influence continue to expose Christians and other minorities to heightened pressure.

“All we can do is pray,” the Christian refugee said, invoking the biblical account of Saul’s transformation in Damascus. “That just as God transformed Saul’s life in Damascus, He may also transform this new ‘Saul’ in Damascus today.”

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.