 Living | | Coronavirus →

‘Taken at birth’: The absolutely unbelievable story about an abortionist who sold 100s of babies on the black market

By Billy Hallowell, Op-ed Contributor
The Christian Post Podcast

On this week’s episode of “The Christian Post Podcast,” reporter Leah Klett unveils a tragic story about an abortion doctor who sold 200 babies on the black market — and victim Jane Blasio’s journey to uncover the truth.

“[Blasio] discovered that she was one of 200 babies sold in an illegal operation run in the 1950s and 60s by a Georgia abortion doctor named Thomas Hicks,” Klett explained.

Listen to Klett reveal the details of this shocking story on this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast":

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app.

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Living