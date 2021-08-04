‘Taken at birth’: The absolutely unbelievable story about an abortionist who sold 100s of babies on the black market

On this week’s episode of “The Christian Post Podcast,” reporter Leah Klett unveils a tragic story about an abortion doctor who sold 200 babies on the black market — and victim Jane Blasio’s journey to uncover the truth.

“[Blasio] discovered that she was one of 200 babies sold in an illegal operation run in the 1950s and 60s by a Georgia abortion doctor named Thomas Hicks,” Klett explained.

Listen to Klett reveal the details of this shocking story on this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast":

