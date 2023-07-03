TD Jakes appoints daughter, son-in-law as assistant pastors of The Potter’s House

Televangelist T.D. Jakes has installed his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, as the first-ever assistant pastors of The Potter's House in the church’s 27- year history, in a move that perhaps many would not have predicted years ago due to the dramatic twists and turns she has had in her life, including getting pregnant at age 13.

The couple, who stood out in white attire amid other ministers dressed in black, who also received new appointments during a special anniversary service on Sunday, wept and prayed secret prayers as Jakes installed them in their new roles in a bid that he says is to expand the reach of his already successful ministry.

“Before I give you the charge, I want to preface it by saying you might be surprised to be here. But God is not. He said before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee,” Jakes declared. “I ordained you. Before any man can ordain, I ordained you. I sanctified you. I set you apart. I made sure you never fit right nowhere else.”

Prior to her marriage to Touré Roberts in November 2014, Sarah Jakes Roberts revealed in 2012 that she chose to end her marriage to former Redskins linebacker Robert Henson after four years because of "multiple infractions" and "safety" concerns. She would subsequently reveal that she was "nearly arrested" after showing her "tail."

"In my previous marriage I was nearly arrested," she told ESSENCE about identifying your soul mate. "I mean, I showed my tail, okay? So being vulnerable and being treated like a lady wasn't something that I had really become accustomed to because I was so used to being tough and taking care of myself."

Sarah Jakes Roberts was not, however, the only new appointment to have faced significant challenges on her way to the pulpit.

Elder Frank Dyer, the church’s chief operating officer, who was given the new title of executive pastor, recently battled myelodysplastic syndrome which is also called “pre-leukemia.”

“It is not lost on me that he called you while the enemy was trying to kill you, and that had Satan had his way, we wouldn't be consecrating you, we would be burying you,” T.D. Jakes said.

Another elder, Oscar Williams, was promoted to dean of worship arts at Jakes Divinity School.

“Dr. Oscar Williams, the hand of the Lord that set you aside for such a time this. One of the most turbulent, painful, bitter, and blessed times in your life. Somewhere over the balconies of Heaven, your mother and father are looking down on you,” The Potter’s House founder said.

Associate Pastor Joel Tudman was also among The Potter’s House leaders promoted to the church’s corporate leadership team.

“To all of you, I charge you, minister of the word, and sacrament, brother, or sister in Christ, you have been called of God. You have been called by God. Through the leading voice of this congregation to be its minister. You have been called to help lead these people in the way of Jesus Christ. Within the common Ministry of all of us, you have been set apart for special service, each one unique in its own way to equip the Body of Christ for its ministry of reconciliation,” T.D. Jakes urged them. “In the world, as you embark on this chapter of your life and your ministry, I charge [you] remember always that Jesus came not to be served, but to serve. I charge you to seek to live with the joy and confidence that comes from being rooted in the Gospel and in knowing the giftedness of life.”

In making the new appointments, T.D. Jakes, 66, made it clear, however, that he and his wife aren’t planning to step away from ministry just yet.

“We are still here,” he said. “Our strength is not abated, and our eyes are not blurred, but God has allowed us the privilege of more help for more reach.”