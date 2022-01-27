TD Jakes’ eldest daughter Cora says she’s ending marriage to husband of 10 years, rapper SkiiVentura

Just over a decade after wedding her husband, rapper Richard Brandon Coleman, who goes by the stage name SkiiVentura, Cora Jakes Coleman, the eldest daughter of megachurch Pastor T.D. Jakes, has announced that she is ending her marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my husband and I have decided to divorce,” she began in a statement on Instagram this week. “This is a very private and personal matter and I kindly ask for your prayers as I prioritize myself, and most importantly, my children’s well-being at this time. God bless.”

The couple, who got married on June 4, 2011, in a private ceremony at her parents' home, share two adopted children, Amauri, 13, and Jason, 7, as Jakes struggles with infertility.

Jakes, who is also a pastor, received her ministerial license from the Potter’s House School of Ministry, according to her ministry’s website. She also directs the children’s ministry at The Potter’s House of Dallas.

On her sixth wedding anniversary in 2017, Jakes revealed that before she met her husband, she struggled with unhealthy relationships.

"God help me to stop giving my body to men that only value my body, but not my mind or spirit. Help me to stop falling for my will and not submitting to yours. I just want to be loved, really loved," she wrote in a statement on social media. "I'm tired of being hurt over and over again. God, I want love unconditionally. God I'm tired of people betraying me and taking advantage of me."

She said she asked God in 2009 to send her a protector that would help her find peace and she ended up marrying Brandon Coleman in 2011.

"Please send me someone to protect me. Help me to submit to you God so that I can be found spirit first by the man who is called by you to love me," she said. "God cause my spirit to feel peace when I meet him, Amen."

She further added: "This was my prayer for my husband wherever he was October 2009, and after diligently seeking God and stepping away from my flesh to get connected to my spirit suddenly God brought me the most amazing man I have ever known. He was not perfect, but he was amazing."

Richard Coleman told the Dallas Observer in 2019 that he battled kidney failure in 2018 as he tried to bolster his music career.

“Because I am a believer, there are a lot of things that I experience on a daily basis and in my spirituality that I navigate, and I like to create from the most natural place," Coleman told the publication. "If I’m heavily inspired by my spirituality in the moment, then I own that. I take that on and create from that place. ... When you hear my music, you hear me navigating with God. … My music is literally my conversations with God.”