Home News TD Jakes says health incident could’ve been fatal if it ‘weren’t for God’s intervention’

Bishop T.D. Jakes has credited divine intervention for averting a potentially fatal health incident that occurred during his sermon last Sunday. “I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke,” Jakes said in a statement.

The 67-year-old pastor of The Potter’s House megachurch revealed the health scare while addressing his congregation and followers on social media, attributing his recovery to both God and the swift response of medical professionals.

“A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional,” he wrote in a post on X Wednesday that included a video of him expressing gratitude.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Jakes said he intends to rest and recuperate, acknowledging the importance of taking time to honor the Sabbath. “I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness — it is a divine gift,” he wrote.

He added, “While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing! God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present.”

Jakes suffered “a slight health incident” after praying Psalm 19:14 during his Sunday morning service, according to his church.

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals,” The Potter’s House of Dallas said in a statement on Facebook. “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

A video clip of the health incident posted on YouTube showed Jakes sharing how much he loved preaching and wasn’t tired of his job before experiencing a medical problem on stage.

“It was a pleasure. I still love to preach. I ain’t tired of preaching. I miss you. I miss you,” Jakes told the congregation.

“Have you ever gone to a hospital to visit somebody and you thought you was going to encourage them, and they encourage you? That's what preaching is. Like you think you're giving out something, you're getting back more than you gave. I love you,” he said as his hand appeared to tremble.

He then prayed Psalm 19:14.

Jakes’ message came amid a turbulent period, as he filed a defamation lawsuit the day after his health incident. The lawsuit, lodged against former pastor and convicted sex offender Duane Youngblood, alleges that Youngblood made defamatory accusations regarding events purported to have occurred about 40 years ago.

According to legal documents, Jakes’ attorneys stated that Youngblood’s allegations were part of an orchestrated scheme aimed at tarnishing Jakes’ reputation and extorting millions of dollars from the church leader.

Youngblood, who previously served as a pastor in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was arrested on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of minors dating back to 2002. His history of misconduct was detailed in the lawsuit filed by Jakes, which described Youngblood as a “convicted criminal” involved in a “carefully planned effort” to deflect blame for his own actions while attempting to extort Jakes.