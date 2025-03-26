Home News 2 female teachers accused of sexually abusing male student at Christian school

Two former teachers at Nathanael Greene Academy, a private Christian PK-12 school in Siloam, Georgia, have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies alleging improper sexual contact with the same male student.

The two teachers have been identified as 60-year-old Sherri Delle Mauldin of Buckhead, Greene County, and 25-year-old Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Mauldin, who was arrested on Monday, was charged with "improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent, aggravated child molestation, and statutory rape." Brown was arrested on March 21, and charged with "improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent."

The GBI said they began investigating allegations of sexual contact between the student and the teachers on June 14, 2024, after they were contacted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Brown was working as an elementary school teacher at Washington-Wilkes Primary School in Wilkes County at the time of her arrest.

The Wilkes County School District confirmed in a statement that Brown’s employment was terminated as a result of the charges and they are cooperating with investigators.

"On Wednesday, March 19, a teacher from Washington-Wilkes Primary School was arrested by local law enforcement. School officials were not aware of the arrest until after the individual was taken into custody, nor were we informed of the criminal charges until the information was made public by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday," the statement said. "This individual is no longer a teacher at WWPS.”

The Board of Trustees of Nathanael Greene Academy released a statement Monday saying they are also cooperating with authorities and doing an internal investigation.

“While being careful not to interfere with law enforcement's investigation, NGA's Administration and Board of Trustees are conducting their own investigation to determine any and all appropriate measures which need to be taken by the school," the statement noted. "As part of that investigation, the Board of Trustees is holding a closed session meeting on an emergency basis. NGA's Administration and Board of Trustees will be providing further information following the emergency board meeting."

While the administration states on the school's website that staff aim to “Unify students from a broad diversity of religious backgrounds within a consistent non-exclusive environment of Christian education, love and values,” Ashley Mitchell, an attorney with the firm Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass, who is representing the victim, told 11 Alive that her client was being subjected to ungodly abuse inside and outside the school and claimed there is evidence suggesting there might be other victims and other teachers who engaged in abuse.

“Students who are being groomed by teachers are in a very difficult situation. It’s not until they’re removed from the situation and have the opportunity to process what happened that they feel comfortable speaking out,” Mitchell said. "I think there is somewhat of a double standard between high school victims who are underage who are being groomed by females as opposed to men."

The Atlanta attorney told the Athens Banner-Herald that the sexual activity between the teachers and the male student, who is younger than 16, was first revealed by other students at the school.

“There were students who had knowledge,” Mitchell explained. “There was a situation where students were reporting it to their family and it eventually made its way to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.”

She further noted that when her client first disclosed the abuse, which he alleges took place over several months between 2023 and 2024, the school accused him of defamation.

“Once the victim came forward and again repeated what had happened to him, the school tried to silence him,” Mitchell told 11 Alive. “They accused him of defamation.”

Following the arrests of the two women the victim issued a statement through Mitchell expressing relief.

“I am relieved that these two women have been arrested and the crimes are being fully investigated," the statement said. "These women took advantage of their positions as my teachers. My school did not protect me as a child. I see that now, and I hope that these arrests will protect our community and children in it.”

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the Board of Trustees of Nathanael Greene Academy said they were not aware of the allegations of abuse until they received a “threat of civil litigation" in February.

“Prior to receiving a threat of civil litigation in February of 2025 from a law firm representing a former NGA student, NGA had not previously received a complaint from (i) the student raising allegations against the former employees or (ii) the parents of the student raising allegations against the former employees,” the letter said. “At all times during the student’s enrollment, the student and parents had access to NGA administrators and teachers who could have received a complaint and acted upon a complaint.”