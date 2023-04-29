Parents upset over teacher’s strict warning for rejecting LGBT ideology

Concerned parents have lodged a formal complaint against Stationers' Crown Woods Academy in south London after a recording was released on social media of a teacher telling students that they would be "dealt with severely" if they dared to reject LGBT teaching.

According to the Christian Legal Centre supporting the parents, the incident occurred after a 14-year-old Muslim boy reportedly objected to viewing a video that affirmed children coming out as gay, lesbian, or bisexual because of his religious beliefs.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post, the group alleges that the teacher launched into a tirade, equating resistance to learning about LGBT issues with racism.

As per the recording, the teacher told the students: "Let me make this very clear. You don't have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBT+ in this school. You don't have a choice. It's one of our values, and if you refuse to do it, that will be dealt with severely."

"Why would I not? Why would I care if anyone in this room wants to love somebody, whether it be a man or a woman?" the teacher asked. "Why would I care if someone wants to say: 'Do you know what? I don't know if I'm more male or more female. I'm exploring.' Why does that matter to me? It doesn't hurt you, but it definitely hurts other people by the words you use. You don't understand that this has an impact."

Parents contend that the teacher and the school's approach to LGBT ideology has infringed upon their rights, arguing that the school should respect their religious convictions and their right to raise their children according to their beliefs.

"My family and I are Christians. We love our proverbial neighbour as we are called upon by our faith and Scripture to do so. Nevertheless, also in accordance with our faith and Scripture, we do not accept same-sex relationships or relations as being prescribed by God," a parent wrote in a formal complaint. The parent's name has been redacted in the copy made public by Christian Legal Centre.

"We accept that we live in modern Britain, but it is highly upsetting to be told that our beliefs do not accord to British values. It is equally upsetting that my son was shamed in this manner despite not having made any negative comments about anyone in the LGBT community."

The complaint letter states that there is "no statutory definition of British values exists" and that "the school owes a statutory duty to ensure that the education it delivers respects the manner in which parents wish to raise their children in accordance with their own religious convictions."

"A teacher using his position of authority, emotion and threatening language to tell children that they do not agree with him or affirm him then they are less than British is highly manipulative and inappropriate," the complaint reads.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, criticized the school for promoting a monoculture that requires approval and promotion of LGBT ideology without offering the freedom to disagree.

"It's rare to gain a window into the world of a UK school classroom. Here we have exposed at first hand the language and actions of a teacher promoting LGBT ideology," Williams said in a statement.

"Where is 'diversity' and 'tolerance' here? We have only a monoculture which requires approval and promotion of the "Progress" flag, or "Pride" flag, or transgender flag. There is no choice or freedom to disagree."