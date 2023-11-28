Home Politics Ted Cruz urges 'milquetoast' pastors to resist 'spiritual component' of Left: 'They've killed God' 'The truth is intolerable to those who are spreading lies,' Cruz said

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, urged Christian pastors to push back against the "spiritual component" of the modern Left, which he claimed is rooted in Marxist thought and fundamentally opposed to God.

During a Monday interview with BlazeTV host James Poulos, Cruz said America "desperately needs" revival but claimed many pastors are too afraid to take a stand on crucial issues.

"America desperately needs a spiritual revival. The church needs to be active and engaged. So many pastors are afraid of offending anyone in their congregation. If you're a pastor and what you say on Sunday morning offends nobody, you're doing it wrong." - @tedcruzpic.twitter.com/ctBApDWxKn — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 28, 2023

"So many pastors are afraid of offending anyone in their congregation, and they end up, from the pulpit, just preaching milquetoast truisms that offend no one," said Cruz, who noted his father, Rafael Cruz, is a pastor who encourages other pastors to be engaged in public affairs.

"And, look, I gotta say, if you're a pastor, and what you said on Sunday morning offends nobody, you're doing it wrong," Cruz continued. "That's not how Jesus did it. When He was flipping over the tables of the moneychangers in the temple, He offended a lot of people, because the truth is intolerable to those who are spreading lies."

"And we live in a world that is surrounded by lies," he added.

Cruz, who recently wrote Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America, went on to pinpoint what he sees as the fundamentally "spiritual component" of Marxism, which he claimed finds its modern iteration in the "woke" Left.

"Today's Left is very much a religion," he said, adding that young people especially are susceptible to it because they want to live for something greater than themselves.

"I think that is a fundamental human desire," he said. "And for much of human history, it was filled by faith, it was filled by God and in a relationship with God. Today, for much of the modern Left, in their mind they've killed God. There is no faith."

Recounting stories members of his family told him about growing up in communist Cuba, Cruz compared the tactics of the modern woke Left to the communists in that country, both of whom he said desire to seize the hearts of children in service of their ideology.

He remembered a story his grandmother, who was a sixth-grade teacher in Cuba, told him about how Fidel Castro would send members of his army into elementary schools to actively deceive and demoralize the youngest children about the existence of God.

"That's Marxism, that's who they are," Cruz said. "They always, always, always start with the kids; they start with indoctrination. And at the heart of it is destroying any loyalty you might have to anything else — to God, to family, anything other than the all-powerful state, because Marxism fundamentally is about power, and an excuse for the rulers to have total power and total devotion over you."