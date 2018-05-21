Facebook/TeenMom2 Chelsea Houska's co-star Kailyn Lowry in a previous reunion special of 'Teen Mom 2.'

Pregnant reality star Chelsea Houska wants to avoid any negativity while waiting for the birth of her new daughter, which could be the reason why she opted to skip the filming of "Teen Mom 2" reunion special after the rumored physical brawl between co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

A source reportedly told The Ashley that Houska refused to return to the MTV set in New York City on Sunday, May 20, because she got very upset when her co-stars had a brawl during the filming on Saturday, May 19.

According to the report, the 26-year-old was very upset due to the chaos. This caused her and her staff to leave the set, and they never came back. "[The producers] tried to convince Chelsea to come on Sunday, but she still refused," the source stated.

The source also claimed that the producers promised the soon-to-be mother of three that precautions were being taken to make sure that she will be safe and no fights will erupt on the set.

"That's what she was saying as she left the set on Saturday. She was angry that MTV basically set it all up to happen this way," the source also said.

Because of the incident, the problems of the show's producers piled up. They already had a hard time in finding a solution on how to include Jenelle Evans in the reunion special because she refused to join if the network will not allow her to bring her husband David Eason on the set.

According to the report, the network is considering to let reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky fly all the way to North Carolina to film Evans' parts in the episode. This reportedly gave Houska an idea.

"Chelsea told producers that if they can make those kind of accommodations for Jenelle, they can do the same for her and figure something out," the source from the production also said.

Meanwhile, Lowry finally set the records straight about her rumored fight with DeJesus in an interview with E! News.

According to the mother of three, the physical fight that happened on the set was actually between her and DeJesus' sister Brittany. She claimed that the latter ran up behind her to pull her hair, but DeJesus did nothing.

She also said that she tried to confront the ex-girlfriend of her baby daddy Javi Marroquin, but she did not fight back. "I confronted [Briana] alone and she wouldn't get up. I just wanted to hash it out. But she didn't want to. We went into a private room without cameras and I told her to get up. She wouldn't get up. That was that," she stated.

Us Weekly also revealed that filming for the reunion special was delayed for 35 minutes because of the incident, but the two ladies managed to calm down and were able to shoot their segments.

Other details about the reunion special remains under wraps.

MTV airs the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.