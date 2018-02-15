'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Released For 'Injustice 2'

Injustice website "Injustice 2" features several characters from the universe of DC Comics.

Fans will be glad to know that the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" are now available in the fighting hit video game by NetherRealm Studios, "Injustice 2."

The four new characters — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — were released on Feb. 13 for the users who had purchased the "Ultimate Edition" of "Injustice 2" or the "latest Fighter Pack." The "Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition" is available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (PS4). The standalone purchase for these characters will be available on Feb. 20 for $9.99.

The downloadable content (DLC ) gives the turtles their own personalities, unique movesets, powers, and special moves. The turtles also have their respective weapons to help them in battle — swords for Leonardo, bo staves for Raphael, nunchakus for Donatello, and a sais for Michelangelo. These four playable characters are an exciting addition to the 28 playable characters already included in "Injustice 2."

The release of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in the game has been highly anticipated since Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Comics first revealed late last year that the new fighters would soon be available to play with. It was even more looked forward to when NetherRealm Studios officially released the gameplay trailer early this month.

The DLC characters are easy to download by visiting the "Injustice 2" page on the Home Menu or Game Library.

Launched in May last year, "Injustice 2" remained as one of the top 10 best-selling games for 2017 before December. Its storyline focused on Batman's attempt to redeem the society after Superman's fall. "Injustice 2" has been popular with its audience, according to the reviews in Metacritic wherein it scored 87 percent on PS4, 89 percent on Xbox One, and 86 percent on PC.

"Injustice 2" preceded "Injustice: Gods Among Us", which was patterned from the universe of DC Comics and had a wide variety of characters such as "Batman," "Wonder Woman," and "Lex Luthor."