Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy pleads ‘not guilty’ as more alleged victims come forward

Televangelist and Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, who surrendered to authorities Sunday after a contentious two-week standoff with police in the Philippines, has pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and the sexual abuse of children as more alleged victims have come forward.

After his arraignment in Manila on Friday, the 74-year-old Quiboloy, who calls himself the "anointed son of God," had a simple message for his loyal followers, "Stay strong, stay strong," he told reporters, according to Reuters.

"He is innocent," Quiboloy's lawyer, Israelito Torreon, also told reporters.

Joahna Paula Domingo, a lawyer of one of the alleged victims, insisted in a statement that the truth about Quiboloy and four others charged alongside him will be revealed.

"It is our firm belief that the truth regarding the alleged criminal acts of Apollo C. Quiboloy and his co-accused will ultimately be disclosed," Domingo said in a statement.

Colonel Jean Fajardo, a spokesperson for the Philippine National Police, told reporters Wednesday that several alleged victims of the megachurch pastor, which include minors, came forward with allegations while they were trying to arrest him at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City.

"During the police operation at the KOJC compound, there were various individuals who approached the PNP, saying they were also victimized by Pastor Quiboloy," Fajardo said.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil also praised the alleged victims for their bravery in telling their stories.

"These courageous victims have spoken up, revealing their harrowing experiences. The abuse they endured shows an alarming pattern of manipulation and exploitation. These so-called 'inner circle pastorals' were particularly vulnerable, with victims as young as 12 years old," Marbil said.

In addition to his charges in the Philippines, an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 charged Quiboloy and two of his top administrators with trafficking young women and girls in the U.S. who were coerced into having sex with him under threats of "eternal damnation." The controversial megachurch pastor allegedly claimed that sex with him was a "privilege" and "God's will."

Quiboloy is a longtime friend of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. He claims to have 4 million tithing followers in the Philippines, 2 million more overseas and reaches 600 million viewers worldwide through his TV station.

In a 2010 interview with ABC News, Quiboloy said every member of his kingdom shared his wealth and is welcome to stay at his mansion. He further noted that God revealed to him in 1983 that he should own a jet and argued that everyone should accept what they get from God in life, even if it is poverty.

"If it is not God's will for me to have these things I have, you can take it away," he said. "It is God's will that we follow. ... If he wanted me to live like a rat, if he wanted me to live in wealth or in poverty, it does not matter to me. Put me there, and I'll be happy as long as it's God's will."