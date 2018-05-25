Televangelist Jim Bakker: 100 Hitmen Have Been Hired to Assassinate Trump as End Times Approaches

(Screenshot: JIMBAKKERSHOW.COM) Jim Bakker speaking on his "The Jim Bakker Show" program in Missouri on May 22, 2018.

Controversial televangelist Jim Bakker said he "knows in the spirit" that 100 hitmen have been hired to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump as the End Times approaches.

Bakker discussed, alongside Paul McGuire and Troy Anderson, authors of Trumpocalypse: The End-Times President, a Battle Against the Globalist Elite, and the Countdown to Armageddon (Babylon Code), potential threats to Trump's life on his television show that aired Tuesday.

When McGuire mentioned a part of the book that addresses the "deep state" theory that some within the U.S. government are looking to have Trump assassinated, Bakker responded:

"I have been saying for months on the air, there are probably 100 hitmen hired to kill Trump, or more. I know this in the spirit. He is so hated that they want him dead."

"There are people I've met in prison that for not money, but for fame, would kill the president if you gave them a few hundred dollars," he said, adding that Trump is an "End Times" president who is facing constant "mega-disruptions" in all his political activities.

Earlier, the televangelist claimed that the Morningside community in Blue Eye, Missouri, where he lives, is being equipped to survive the end of the world.

His TV show regularly features advertisements for various survival gear, including packs of bottles that cost $150, and different kinds of lasting food items, which he claims people need to buy to give themselves the best chance to live.

Bakker rose to fame in the 1970s with his nationally renowned Praise the Lord Ministries. He lost his ministry and spent five years in prison for financial wrongdoing and alleged rape.

Speaking on Bakker's show Tuesday, Anderson said that the "stakes have never been higher."

"We're living in one of the most dangerous times in history. We're watching this acceleration and convergence of all these End Times signs that Jesus told us about," he added, warning about nuclear war, disasters, earthquakes and volcanoes.

"We live in very dangerous, disruptive times."

McGuire then elaborated on his argument about deep state, saying that it was founded "by one of the wealthiest Americans in all of U.S. history," but said he would withhold his name for now.

"He used his fortune to build the Untied Nations, he's for global government," the author added as clues.

Bakker previously warned last year that if Trump is impeached, "there will be a civil war in the United States of America."

"The Christians will finally come out of the shadows, because we are going to be shut up permanently if we're not careful," the televangelist said then.

"God says faith without works is dead. We have to do things, God has been standing with me, and I don't know about you, it's time for preachers ... to stand up and shout out."

Sam Rohrer, president of the American Pastors Network, rejected that argument, however.

"Christians who understand what the Bible says, God condemns rebellion. We are to pray for those in authority. We are opposed to rebellion, that's the way God set it from the beginning," Roher said on the radio program "Stand in the Gap Today."

He added that Christians may join in an uprising, but would not be the ones to start it.