Televangelist Kenneth Copeland calls forth ‘supernatural heatwave’ to kill coronavirus in NYC

Declaring his authority over the weather and his ability to command it, Texas-based prosperity preacher and televangelist Kenneth Copeland called forth a “supernatural heatwave” last Thursday to kill the new coronavirus in New York City and “the rest of the world where it’s needed.”

Speaking on the first day of his Virtual Victory Campaign on Facebook Live, the leader of Kenneth Copeland Ministries called the weather “God’s weapon” and revealed that “we learned … 45 years ago that we have command, authority over the weather.”

He also shared a number of stories of how he commanded tornadoes and other weather events to protect his property before addressing the weather remedy for the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 300,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 9,600 as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins. Nearly a third of the deaths have been in New York City, which has been described as the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus in the U.S.

“All God needs to do to deliver us is a heatwave, a supernatural heatwave,” Copeland told his audience which included senior members of his ministry.

“You know, usually you get what they call the Easter spell. When you think everything is warming up and all of a sudden you get a cold front. Well now, this year it’s going to be a[n] Easter heatwave,” he continued.

“It’s going to get so hot in New York City. It’s going to get so hot and muggy, glory to God! It’s going to hit that place and it’s going to burn that virus. It’s going to, you know what it’s like in New York City at 85 or 90 degrees. It’s going to get however hot it has to get there to kill that thing right now all over this nation and the rest of the world where it’s needed,” he said.

He then called his ministers to join him near the pulpit inside his largely empty church and read from where he was preaching from Exodus 15, which tells of the children of Israel singing praises to the Lord following their safe crossing of the Red Sea.

Copeland and his ministers then commanded the atmosphere to send the supernatural heatwave.

“My Father, the Almighty God, the El Shaddai God, the God who is almighty. He’s more than enough. He is the miracle working God. Today, we speak to this atmosphere, from the State of Washington to the State of Maine, from Southern California to Brownsville, Texas … and wherever else in the world it’s needed,” they began.

“Wind, almighty strong south wind, heat, burn this thing in the name of Jesus. Satan you bow your knees, you fall on your face, COVID-19 … I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever and you will never be back. Thank you, Lord God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen. The wind of God, it doesn’t have to be a fast wind,” he said.

“This thing is going to hit in New Orleans,” Copeland said of the impact of the heatwave on another hotspot for the coronavirus.

“It hates heat. It hates humidity, it hates water. It just dies. It’s even better, I just heard the Lord say this 'cause I’ve witnessed it, it’s even better if there is no wind at all … just enough heat to keep from killing them people in New York City,” he chuckled.

Despite Copeland’s belief that extreme heat or humidity can stop the coronavirus, the World Health Organization says it is a myth.

“Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” the international health agency said. “You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.”

WHO further noted: “From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19.”