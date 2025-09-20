Home News Texas A&M president steps down after defending LGBT course content in video

Texas A&M University has parted ways with President Mark A. Welsh III nearly a month after a video surfaced of a professor's classroom discussion on trans ideology regarding gender identity in violation of state law.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the Texas A&M University (TAMU) System Board of Regents made the announcement Thursday, in which Heger thanked Gen. Welsh for his “service to the university and the nation.” Welsh, a retired four-star general with the U.S Air Force and former member of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, had served as Texas A&M’s president since 2023.

“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” said Hegar. “We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

Board of Regents Chairman Robert Albritton added, “General Welsh’s legacy of leadership and service is one that the Aggie family will always remember. The Board of Regents is united in ensuring that this transition strengthens the university’s future and keeps Texas A&M true to its mission and values.”

The Board of Regents is expected to launch a national search to replace Welsh and will appoint an interim president in the interest of a “seamless transition,” the university said in a statement.

Last week, Welsh, 71, was at the center of controversy over a viral video in which he spoke to a student who voiced her objections to TAMU coursework involving steps on how to teach LGBT-related content to children as young as 3 years old. In the video, Welsh was heard defending the course curriculum, telling the student who complained that two LGBT-related courses are currently at TAMU and “have been for a long time.”

It all began after GOP state Rep. Brian Harrison shared a hidden-camera video on Sept. 8 showing English lecturer Melissa McCoul dismissing the female student who objected to the lesson, which was discussed as part of a children’s literature course.

In one of the undated videos, the unidentified female student is engaged in a discussion with McCoul over content related to gender identity. “This also very much goes against not only myself but a lot of people’s religious beliefs. And so, I am not going to participate in this because it’s not legal and I don’t want to promote something that is against our president’s laws as well as against my religious beliefs,” the student says in the video.

“If you are uncomfortable in this class, you do have the right to leave. What we are doing is not illegal,” McCoul responds.

After the video went viral, Welsh initially removed the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the head of the English Department on Sept. 8, citing deviations from the course's published description.

In a follow-up statement Sept. 9, Welsh announced he had ordered the professor to be fired “effective immediately.” He also said he was previously made aware of the LGBT curriculum.

“This summer, a children’s literature course contained content that did not align with any reasonable expectation of standard curriculum for the course,” he said. “After this issue was raised, college and department leadership worked with students to offer alternative opportunities for students to complete the course, and made changes to ensure this course content does not continue in future semesters.

Back in January, Welsh faced backlash from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he learned TAMU funds were used for a business program that excluded white and Asian students.

Welsh, who ultimately backed down after the governor called for him to be fired over the program, had a history of pushing DEI initiatives. As dean of the Bush School of Governance and Public Service in 2016, Welsh delivered a speech in which he encouraged students to focus on creating diverse job slates and if there is a "tie" among candidates, to choose the individual who brings racial or gender diversity.